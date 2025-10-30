100 Level Student Wins Car As MTN Concludes Campus Invasion

A 100-level student of the Faculty of Arts of the Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi (MOAUM), formerly Benue State University (BSU), Elizabeth Aka, received a brandnew car gift during the MTN Campus Invasion.

The three-day youth programme, which ran from October 15 to 17, 2025, transformed the Makurdi campus into a vibrant center for entrepreneurship development, digital skills acquisition, and high-energy entertainment.

The initiative specifically targets young Nigerians aged 18 to 25, providing them with platforms to showcase their businesses while enjoying celebrity-studded entertainment. Youth Segment Manager, MTN Nigeria, Femi Adesina, emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting student entrepreneurs across the nation’s universities.

“Students get to display their ventures, from snacks and perfumes to clothing and other small businesses as we help nurture their entrepreneurial spirit,” Adesina explained.

The programme has already visited prestigious institutions including the University of Abuja, Federal University of Technology Owerri, and University of Benin, with plans to extend to Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Bayero University Kano, and University of Lagos.

Beyond the car giveaway, participants competed for valuable prizes including laptops, tablets, and smartphones through a digital raffle system. To qualify, students needed MTN Pulse subscriptions, active MoMo accounts with at least ten transactions during the event period, and regular use of the MTN app.

The innovative approach meant that increased transaction activity directly improved winning chances. The campus invasion also featured complimentary entrepreneurial workshops, digital literacy sessions, and SME empowerment booths where student vendors marketed their products free of charge.