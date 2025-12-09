100-Level Student Of ABSU Found Dead In Her Room

The Abia State University (ABSU) community has been thrown into mourning following the death of Michael Wonderful Nikeur, a 100-level student in the Department of Food Science and Technology.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, November 26, at Las Vegas Lodge, a popular off-campus residence for students.

According to lodge residents, concern grew when Wonderful, described as quiet and reserved, was not seen or heard from for an unusually long period. Neighbours said repeated knocks on her door went unanswered.

“As the day passed and there was still no sign of her, we knew something was wrong,” a resident, who preferred anonymity, said. “We kept knocking and calling her phone, but there was no response.”

After attempts to contact her failed, some lodge occupants forced open her door and found her lying motionless on the floor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but medical personnel later confirmed her dead.

Students close to Wonderful said she had a history of asthma, prompting speculation that she may have suffered an attack while alone. The exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed.