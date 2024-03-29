100 Inmates On Death Row Seek Pardon In Kano

No fewer than 100 inmates at vari – ous correctional centres in Kano State have applied for clem – ency. The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Controller Suleiman Inuwa confirmed this yesterday. He said this when the state Committee on Prerogative of Mercy headed by Hajiya Azumi Namadi-Bebeji visited the Maximum Security Custodial Centre Janguza. A statement by the NCoS said the committee received the list of Inmates on Death Row (IDR) those serving life imprisonment as well as those serving long sentences.

Inuwa said inmates with serious medical challenges, elderly inmates and other classes of inmates in the state made the list. Namadi-Bebeji promised to present their cases to Governor Abba Yusuf. She assured the inmates that the government would look into their conditions based on the attestation of good conduct and characters while in custody. Namadi-Bebeji expressed delight over the inmates who memorized the Holy Quran as well as the brilliance of those who got 9 credits in the National Examination Council (NECO).