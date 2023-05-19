100 Hours Cook-a-thon: Victoria Crest Homes, Citadel Utilities Congratulate Baci

Victoria Crest Homes And Citadel Utilities has congratulated Hilda Baci in her attempt at setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Recall that Hilda Baci successfully completed a remarkable Cook-A-Thon, showcasing her culinary prowess and determination by cooking for an impressive 100 consecutive hours.

The organisation said in a statement that Hilda’s remarkable achievement has captivated its attention, add- ing that they are honoured to stand behind her as she represents Nigeria on the global stage.

“At Victoria Crest Homes, our mission has always been to make luxury living affordable, providing comfort and elegant shelter to passionate individuals. “We believe that even the simplest of dreams deserve to be fulfilled.

Inspired by Hilda’s dedication and passion, we have contributed N5 million towards her record-breaking cook-a-thon. “We recognise the significance of her achievement and demonstrate our unwavering support for her extraordinary feat.

Speaking on the need to celebrate Hilda Baci, CEO of Victoria Crest Homes, Ichechi Okonkwo, said having been able to do the unusual, cooking for 100 hours, they deemed it fit to be a part of her success, adding that this further aligns with one of the company’s core values of always been attached to success.