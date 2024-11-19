100+ Happy International Men’s Day Messages, Wishes, Quotes

Share

International Men’s Day (IMD) is celebrated across the globe every November 19. It is a day to recognise and celebrate the achievements of men as they ignite our lives, families, communities and society with positive changes.

The role of men in our everyday society cannot but be overemphasized as they are truly fathers, mentors, guides, role models and most especially that figure everyone needs in their home to feel safe.

International Men’s Day (IMD), first observed in 1999, honours and celebrates men whose lives, achievements, and contributions bring significant change in various spheres like family, marriage, childcare, community and country at large.

The theme for this year’s International Men’s Day, “Positive Male Role Models,” highlights the importance of fostering open conversations about men’s mental health and creating supportive environments where men can thrive.

The theme makes us understand the positive impact men have on society while emphasising their well-being and mental health.

That’s why New Telegraph has put together this collection of messages for you to share with all the men in your life, appreciate them and make them feel loved.

Inspiring Happy International Mens Day Messages To Your Father

Whether you want to keep it formal, casual, playful, loving and sweet. New Telegraph got you covered with the compilation of our 100+ messages, quotes and messages of gratitude, acknowledging the men who positively impact our lives.

1. You have always been my hero, Dad. On this Men’s Day, I want to thank you for being the best father anyone could ever ask for.

2. Happy International Men’s Day to the man who has always put our family first. Thank you for being an amazing father and husband.

3. You have taught me the importance of integrity and honesty, Dad. On this Men’s Day, I want to thank you for being a great example to follow.

4. Daddy, A major thank you for all that you have done. I love you, a great dad. Happy Men’s Day!!!

5. You generally supported me, and you are a case of how to carry on with life. You cherished it, you gave it a second thought and satisfied our fantasies. Cheerful Men’s Day!

6. I am a blessed child because I have a father like you who has always made many sacrifices to give me a good life. On International Men’s Day, I want to thank you for everything.

7. I know my life was simple and easy because I had a father who was always there to take care of each and every need I had. Wishing you a very Happy Men’s Day papa.

8. With lots of love and warmth, I am sending you wishes on Men’s Day Daddy because you are the one who defines a gentleman for me. I am truly blessed to have you as my father.

9. As a daughter, all you need is a father who is there to believe you, support you and love you and on Men’s Day, I want to thank you for being the most amazing father I could ever imagine.

10. To my dearest father, wishing you a very Happy Men’s Day. As a son, you will always be my inspiration, my guide and my support system. I wish I could become half a gentleman as you.

11. Wishing my wonderful dad a very Happy International Men’s Day. You are truly the man we would want every man to become because you are the one who defines an ideal man.

12. Though there are many men around but there is no one as caring, as understanding, as warm, as wonderful as you papa. With lots of love, wish you a very Happy Men’s Day.

13. Dad, Thank you for teaching me how to be a man, even though I’m your daughter. Happy International Men’s Day.

14. There is no control of us on our birth and our age, but we do have absolute control over our choices and that is where being a gentleman is up to us. Happy men’s day!

15. A real man loves his wife and places his family as the most important thing in life. Values are of core importance and one should always carry them with themselves.

16. Some people don’t believe in heroes, but they haven’t met my dad.

17. When God was handing out Dads, he saved the best for me.

18. Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever.

19. Daddy. To the world, you are one person. To our family, you are the world.

20. Dad is and always will be my living, breathing superhero.

21. Even if his pockets are empty, he will never refuse to give. I haven’t seen anyone richer than father.

22. Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and singers of song.

23. Dad, you have always inspired me to do my best. You helped me to reach my dream. I am blessed to have you in my life, Dad—happy men’s day to my superhero.

24. Thank you, Dad, for all the sacrifices you have made for the family and me. On this International Men’s Day, I want to thank you for everything you did for us to fulfil our dream.

25. You are the perfect example of a gentleman to me, Dad. I want to thank you for securing my life with your love and care, wishing you a happy men’s day.

26. There were times in my life when I didn’t understand what was going on, but you helped me and were always there for me no matter what. Thank you, Dad, for everything. Happy men’s day.

27. Thank you for encouraging and supporting me in all my work. Your wisdom and knowledge helped me to become a better human. Happy men’s day to you, Dad.

28. Happy men’s day Dad. Being your son and following in your footsteps is a matter of pride. I want to be a man of value just like you.

29. Dad, you are the perfect example of a real man. I’m lucky I have you as my father. Happy International Men’s Day to you.

30. Happy Men’s Day to the head of our family. I’m so grateful to have you as my father. Wishing you a wonderful day.

31. Happy Men’s Day, Dad. You are an incredible man and a legend to your son. May you always be as incredible as you are. Thank you for everything.

Happy In’t Men’s Day Messages To Your Husband

Shower your husband with love and positivity this International Men’s Day. These “International Men’s Day wishes for your husband” are designed to uplift his spirit and let him know how much he means to you.

From expressing your admiration for his character to wishing him success and happiness, these wishes make for perfect heartfelt notes.

1. To the man who gives me a reason to smile every day, Happy International Men’s Day, my love.

2. A strong man stands by his family, and I’m so grateful you’re that man. Happy Men’s Day, husband.

3. You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy International Men’s Day to the love of my life.

4. Behind every great woman is an even greater man. Thank you for being my strength. Happy Men’s Day, darling.

5. Your love, patience, and strength make you the incredible husband you are. Happy Men’s Day.

6. With you, life is an adventure I wouldn’t trade for anything. Happy Men’s Day, love.

7. A good husband loves his wife. A great husband loves her and everything about her. You’re both. Happy Men’s Day.

8. You complete me in every way, and I’m so lucky to be your wife. Happy International Men’s Day.

9. For your unending love and support, I celebrate you today. Happy Men’s Day, my rock.

10. You’re my knight in shining armour. Happy Men’s Day to my hero.

11. To the world, you’re a man, but to me, you’re my world. Happy International Men’s Day.

12. Your strength is my comfort, and your love is my blessing. Happy Men’s Day, sweetheart.

13. Thank you for being the most amazing husband I could ask for. Happy Men’s Day.

14. Your heart is as big as your love for me. Happy Men’s Day, husband.

15. Every day with you is a gift. Happy International Men’s Day to the man who makes life beautiful.

16. You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Happy Men’s Day, my forever.

17. Thank you for being a true partner in every sense. Happy International Men’s Day.

18. I am so lucky to have you by my side. Happy Men’s Day, my love.

19. You’re my greatest adventure, and I’m so happy to be with you. Happy Men’s Day.

20. You have a heart of gold and the strength of a warrior. Happy International Men’s Day.

21. I am so proud to call you my husband. Happy Men’s Day, love.

22. Thank you for always being you. Happy Men’s Day, my perfect match.

23. You make my world complete. Happy Men’s Day, my love.

24. Happy International Men’s Day to the man who makes my heart smile every day.

25. May your day be filled with as much joy as you bring to my life. Happy Men’s Day, my love.

26. Wishing you a Men’s Day as amazing as you are to me, my perfect husband.

27. Happy Men’s Day to the love of my life. May you always find joy and strength in who you are.

28. To the man who completes me in every way, Happy International Men’s Day, love.

29. May this Men’s Day remind you of how loved and appreciated you are.

30. Happy Men’s Day, my rock! I’m so proud of you and all that you do for us.

31. Today, I celebrate you, the amazing man who made my life complete. Happy Men’s Day.

32. Happy International Men’s Day to my soulmate and best friend. Thank you for being you.

33. You are my everything, today and always. Happy Men’s Day, darling.

34. Wishing the love of my life a wonderful Men’s Day. You are truly one of a kind.

35. To my incredible husband – Happy Men’s Day! You deserve all the happiness today and always.

36. Wishing you strength, joy, and endless love today and every day. Happy Men’s Day.

37. You are my heart’s delight, and I wish you the happiest Men’s Day, my dear.

38. Happy Men’s Day, love! May this day remind you of how amazing you are.

39. To my superhero, my husband – Happy Men’s Day.

40. Happy Men’s Day to the man who lights up my life with his love and care.

41. Wishing you a Men’s Day full of laughter, love, and everything you enjoy.

42. To my perfect man, my wonderful husband – Happy International Men’s Day.

43. Your strength and kindness make you the amazing man you are. Happy Men’s Day, my love.

44. May you always feel loved and celebrated. Happy Men’s Day, husband.

45. To the man who makes my world a beautiful place, Happy Men’s Day.

46. Wishing you all the happiness and joy on this Men’s Day, my love.

47. Happy Men’s Day to the man who fills my life with love and laughter.

48. Today is all about celebrating you, my love. Happy International Men’s Day.

49. Happy Men’s Day to my one and only! You make every day brighter with your love.

50. To my forever and always, Happy International Men’s Day, my love.

Happy In’t Men’s Day Messages To Your Son

1. Happy men’s day to my son. No matter how tall you grow, you will always be my little son.

2. Wishing my boy the happiest men’s day. Having you as my son is the richest wealth I can treasure and tread for none.

3. Maybe we aren’t the best parents, but you are the best son we ever wished for. You are the greatest blessing to us from God. Have a happy men’s day.

4. Love and blessings to my son on this International Men’s Day. I see a good man in you and am proud of the person you are becoming. You will be an excellent father when you grow up.

5. Happy Men’s Day, son. Today is the perfect day to celebrate your masculinity. May you achieve all your dreams and reach the highest peaks of success.

6. My dear son, you are growing up so fast and I hope you will become a good man. Wishing you a wonderful Men’s Day filled with love and blessings.

7. Warm wishes on International Men’s Day to my son who has always surprised me with his sweet gestures, caring and understanding nature and ability to trust me.

8. Real men are those who give their love all the freedom, who trust their beloved, who support their girlfriends and you are indeed the most amazing real man I know. Happy Men’s Day.

9. With lots of love, I wish my sons a very Happy Men’s Day. I know you are a son every parent would want to be blessed with and I know you will make a husband every wife would want.

10. Before anything else, there is one thing I like about you and that is that you are a person who always understands and cares and that is what makes you so special, wishing you a very Happy International Men’s Day.

Happy In’t Men’s Day Messages To Your Brother

1. Happy Men’s Day to my brother. I’m so proud of the man you have become and I hope you keep being amazing.

2. My dear brother, wishing you a very Happy Men’s Day. You are a wonderful person and a true hero to me.

3. Having an amazing brother like you is a blessing. You annoy me and make fun of me, yet you are the person I can depend on blindly. Happy men’s day to my brother.

4. Wishing my brother a happy men’s day, and thank you for making my childhood remarkable. You are the best brother everyone wishes for. Happy men’s day to you.

5. Best wishes to you on this men’s day. I appreciate all the love, support, and guidance you have shown me, brother. Gratitude.

6.You are my guardian who protects me from every harm and suffering. Happy men’s day to you, bro. You are the best brother in the world.

7. When I am with you, I feel so secure. You have always taken the best care of me and sacrificed for me. Thank you, brother, for everything—happy men’s day to the best brother.

8. Happy men’s day to my brother. Thanks for always being there whenever I need someone to lift me.

9. Sending love and good vibes to my brother on this international men’s day. No matter how far we are, I will forever hold you close to my heart.

10. Happy men’s day. A brother like you is what I have always wanted, and I promise I will never take you for granted. Thanks for everything brother.

Happy In’t Men’s Day Messages To Your Boyfriend

1. Hey handsome, happy Men’s Day! You are a dream for many and I’m so lucky to call you mine. Love you so much.

2. Sending love to the man who means the world to me. Thank you for being loyal and loving. Happy Men’s Day.

3. I trust you, not because I love you. I trust you because you have all those qualities that a man should have. You made me fall in love with you. Happy men’s day.

4. On this men’s day, I want to let you know that I love you for being the good man you are. Thanks for everything.

5. A big hello to my man who never hesitates to say sorry if he is wrong. You respect women, and that’s what attracts me about you. I love you and happy men’s day.

6. Happy Men’s Day to the most amazing man I have ever met. I truly believe you were sent to earth to spread kindness and love because you have so much goodness in your heart.

7. Happy Men’s Day. You are the kind of man about whom people write love songs and poems; if I could, I would have written one as well about you.

8. It’s so difficult to find a good man in this world that I almost didn’t believe you were real when I met you. But you are, and I get to love you. Happy International Men’s Day.

9. You are always there for me in my bad times and in my good times. helping me to grow better. You healed my pain and suffering. Shout out to my amazing boyfriend. Happy men’s day.

10. With lots of love, I wish my man a happy men’s day. You are the son every parent wants and I am sure you will be the perfect example of a husband too.

11. I’m the happiest girlfriend in the world cause I have the best man as my boyfriend. Being with you just feels awesome.

12. I appreciate you for everything. Especially for being a nice guy. You are so cool to be with. I will never get tired of loving you.

13. Happy Men’s Day, my love (Name). You have always supported me, through good times and bad. I’m so lucky to have someone as amazing as you.

14. Happy Men’s Day to my wonderful boyfriend. In a world full of fake love, finding you is a true gift. I’m so grateful you are mine.

15. Shout out to all men out there who despite all odds and obstacles, paved the way for themselves in the over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men’s Day!

16. There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength that he carries within him. It is a matter of facing the challenges of life without fear. Happy International Men’s Day!

17. The beauty of all men is that each one has a special quality, and it is nice when you discover their true heart. Happy Men’s Day.

18. On your day, I wish you to grow to be even smarter, and even more lovable. You are the strong pillar that holds your family and holds quite many responsibilities. Lots of love your way. Happy International Men’s Day.

19. A real man does not care about what others think about him, he does what is right and what will always do good to his family and loved ones. Happy International Men’s Day.

20. Men are a beautiful creation of God but they are not perfect, so it is normal that they have several errors, Happy Men’s Day

21. A man is the most beautiful part of God’s creation who starts compromising at a very tender age. Happy International Men’s Day!

22. It’s Time to Thank Men for All the Love and Support! Happy Men’s Day!

23. To Be a Real Man Means to Know How to Face Your Mistakes, How to Forgive, Learn to Love, and Try to Help Everyone Who Needs You, Happy International Men’s Day.

24. Thanks to the Strength, Support, and Love You Constantly Shower on Us. Happy International Men’s Day!

25. Men are like steel. When they lose their temper, they lose their worth — Chuck Norris. Happy International Men’s Day!

26. A real man does not care about what others think about him, he just does what he has to for the good of his family. Happy Men’s Day!

Happy In’t Men’s Day Messages To Your Friend

1. Buddy, you are the best man I have ever seen. From study to field and to solving real-life problems, you were always there for me. Happy Men’s Day!

2. Wishing the best man’s day to my favourite person. Don’t know how I would survive my difficult times without you. You made my life easy, bestie. Thank you.

3. Wishing my best friend a happy men’s day! Good luck and tons of best wishes for today and all the challenging days of your life.

4. An awesome Men’s Day to my awesome bro. Know that you are loved and appreciated and keep living your best life.

5. Men are said to be the support of their families. But I don’t think the saying is suitable for you. Just kidding. Happy men’s day to you, friend.

Happy In’t Men’s Day Messages To Your Colleague

1. My colleagues, you are all shining examples of good men. Every man in the world should look up to you as a role model and strive to be as respectful and gentlemanly as you are. Happy Men’s Day.

2. I wanted to wish you a happy men’s day. am glad to have such a great male colleague. I appreciate your existence.

3. Happy Men’s Day, Boss! You are an aspiration to many men. I am lucky to be working under you. I hope you have a great day.

4. My best wishes to my colleague on men’s day. You have been an amazing presence in the office. I hope your day goes well.

5. Real men are those who are always there to support, protect, and encourage their family members’ dreams and ambitions and believe in equality for all. Happy Men’s Day.

6. Wishing you a very happy men’s day. It is an honour to have you as my boss. May you continue to be impeccable.

7. I wish you a wonderful men’s day! You have shown me what a great man stands for. I appreciate your boldness and respect your tenacity.

8. Happy Men’s Day to my boss! You have inspired me and motivated me to become my best self. Thank you for giving me such opportunities.

9. Men are unique individuals who deserve to be pampered on occasion. So, this Men’s Day, let go of all toxic masculinity restrictions and live freely. Happy Men’s Day.

10. In this patriarchal society, it is our responsibility as men to recognize that we have the most power to effect change, and it is our responsibility to influence change for a better future for all. Happy Men’s Day.

11. I consider myself fortunate to have met so many talented, intuitive, and hardworking men with whom I work. It’s been a true pleasure to have you as my colleague. Happy Men’s Day.

