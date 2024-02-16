100% Focus Nigeria Boss Wants League Revamped

Dr Ibrahim Muhammed, Chairman of 100% Focus Nigeria, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Nigeria Premier League (NPL), and football enthusiasts nationwide to capitalize on the momentum generated by the Super Eagles’ participation in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations to revitalize local leagues. Speaking during an interactive session with the media in Bouake, Cote d’Ivoire, just before the Super Eagles’ semi-final clash with South Africa on Wednesday, Dr Muhammed emphasized that the team’s impressive performances have reignited passion for football across Nigeria, underscoring the need for concerted efforts to develop grassroots football.

Dr. Muhammed stressed that investing in football has the potential to stimulate economic growth by creating employment opportunities. He pointed out the success stories of countries like South Africa, whose AFCON squad predominantly comprises players from their local league, demonstrating the effectiveness of developing domestic football struc- tures. Reflecting on Nigeria’s past football glory, Dr Muhammed highlighted the achievements of clubs like Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Ranchers Bees, which reached finals in continental competitions, as well as the success of BCC Lions. He lamented the decline of such clubs and called for a revival of football investments from both private and corporate entities.

“We can take a cue from what South Africa is doing, almost all their players in this AFCON are from their league and today that team is in the semifinal. What are they doing right? How about Tunisia, Egypt, and Morocco, they have leagues that develop their football and earn them money which boosts their economies. We were doing well before, at a time we had two Nigerian clubs Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Ranchers Bees in the final of both the CAF Winners Cup and CAF Cup before BCC Lions won one of the competitions. The Lions were successful because BCC was committed; where are First Bank FC, Leventis United, New Nigeria Bank and the rest? We have the richest man in Africa who doesn’t own a club here, he doesn’t even invest in our football.

“Our focus as an organization is not to overflowing these problems but to galvanise Nigerians at all levels to solve them because this is the only country that we have. Sports administration; especially football must be rejigged to attract investment.” Speaking on the Eagles’ run in the just-concluded AFCON, Muhammed commended the team for the achievement but expressed worry that the national team is losing its identity. He reckoned that the Eagles of the past were associated with free-flowing football that is anchored on scoring many goals and wondered why such style is jettisoned for pragmatic tactics. “We had a good outing in Cote d’Ivoire; getting to the final of AFCON is no mean feat but I think we could have won the tournament.

I was worried about the tactics deployed by the coach; I don’t know why our boys were not as prolific as we used to be despite the abundant talent in that squad. We used to have a robust style that allowed the Eagles to score a lot of goals. I remember Tunisia in 1994, we started AFCON with a 3-0 victory and followed that up with other outstanding results on our way to the final. How many goals did we score in this AFCON? Our boys were not usually aiming the goal, they spent too much time on the flanks and not many balls were seen in the opponent’s penalty area. “I don’t have problems with having pragmatic tactics but, sadly, our football identity has now been eroded,” he said.