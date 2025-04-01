100 FCET Students Get Council Boss’ Scholarships

Share

One hundred students of Federal College of Education Technical (FCET) Umunze in Anambra State have been awarded scholarships by the Chairman, Orumba South Local Government Area, Mr Shedrack Azubuike, under the Nwabugo Empowerment Foundation.

The scholarships are for the recipients to pursue their Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes and degree studies, respectively. This is as 34 students of the college won the Federal Government Education Bursary Awards worth N300,000 per student in each academic session, while 55 others are to be sponsored for their three-year NCE programme.

Similarly, seven students of the college also benefitted from the scholarship scheme of the Chief Executive Officer of Seahorse Lubricants, Chief Chukwuebuka Onunkwo, who awarded scholarships totaling N10 million to 50 indigent students in Anambra State, with each student receiving N200,000.

Meanwhile, another student of the college, Nnabuife Blessing Chimuanya, a 300-level NCE student of English/Social Studies has won the Presidential prize of N200,000 in recognition of her outstanding academic performance.

A Certificate of Academic Excellence, signed by the Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Students’ Engagement, Asefon Sunday, was presented to Nnabuife in recognition of her impressive academic record, as part of activities marking this year’s International Students’ Day celebration.

In a related development, the immediate past Head of Department, Accounting Education, Dr Chioma Ikeanyionu awarded a scholarship to Udoye Nzubechukwu Paschaline, a Part-Two NCE student of Accounting Education; while similar gesture was taken by the teaching and non-teaching staff of School of Agriculture and Home Economics Education under the leadership of the former Dean, Dr Chijioke Uneze, as they awarded scholarships to no fewer than 28 other students for their NCE programme in the college.

The Provost, Prof Theresa Okoli said the college under her leadership had already keyed into the policy framework of the present administration to improve access to tertiary education for all Nigerians.

She said the management set up an Endowment Committee with the Deputy Provost, Dr ThankGod Nzeribe as Chairman, to appeal to philanthropists, nongovernmental organisations, corporate bodies and kind-hearted individuals to institute scholarships and awards for indigent students willing to study in the college. The Committee has the Registrar of the College, Dr B. C Nkah and the Librarian, Dr Agada Samson Arome as members.

While commending the Federal Government for the education bursary awards, the Provost, however, described it as a lifeline for students and their parents, even as she promised that the college management would always provide a favourable academic environment for excellence to thrive.

Prof Okoli praised the Council boss, Mr Azubuike for sponsoring 55 students for NCE programme in the college, saying NCE graduates play fundamental roles at the post-primary school level, and in rendering services at both public and private-owned schools.

She also lauded Chief Onunkwo for giving lifeline to 50 students drawn from different tertiary institutions in Anambra State, noting that such investment in human resource development would reduce unemployment and criminality among youths in the state. The Provost further appealed to other philanthropists, corporate organisations, religious bodies and alumni associations within and outside the state to take up the challenges of sponsoring students for both their degree and NCE programmes in the college.

“Many students from poor families are willing to go to school. In spite of the low cost of studies in federal institutions, some parents still find it difficult to cope. I believe that identifying vulnerable families and awarding scholarships to the brilliant, but indigent students would go a long way in preparing them for a better tomorrow.

