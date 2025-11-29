100 Djs Set for Africa’s First 96-Hour DJ Marathon Festival

Organisers of the maiden edition of DJ Marathon Festival have revealed that preparation is in top gear toward an outstanding 96-hour nonstop beach party billed to hold in Lagos as part of the Detty December vibe.

Scheduled to hold from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026 across three connected beach houses, Kima, Wave and Athena, combined into a single festival arena; the coming festival is however positioned to be Africa’s biggest and longest beach festival as over 100 DJs are expected to converge for the ground-breaking event.

The event, designed as a four-day, round-the-clock music rally, aims to set a new global record for the longest continuous DJ performance, surpassing the current 55-hour benchmark.

AfroXela founder, Bucci Henry, disclosed at a media briefing that the marathon is aimed at positioning Lagos as a global cultural destination during the peak festive season.

Henry said that Lagos was “entering a historic moment,” adding that the festival would deliver 96 uninterrupted hours of music across Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afro-house, Hip-Hop and Dancehall.

According to him, over 100 DJs will rotate across the four days with seamless transitions to ensure that the music never stops. The organisers also confirmed that DJs from 10 countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, the UK, the U.S., China, India, Lebanon and France are performing at the event.

Established names such as DJ Consequence, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Neptune, DJ Humility, DJ Bombastic, DJ Selex, DJ Notorious Marshal and DJ Sneh were listed alongside more than 80 emerging DJs selected through the AfroXela DJ Marathon Challenge for the event.

The event also received support from Maskqueen DJ Bella, who attempted a 250-hour DJ set in Lagos in 2024. Bella described the AfroXela marathon as “a bold continuation of Lagos’ dominance in global DJ culture,” noting that the multi-DJ format is both ambitious and achievable.

The festival is projected to contribute more than N400 million to the Nigerian economy through tourism, hospitality, and logistics. Also, about 300 jobs are expected to be created with an estimated 2,000 diaspora visitors anticipated during the four-day event.