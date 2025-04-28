100 Days: Trump’s Approval Rating Plummets To New Low

Share

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has declined to a new low as he prepares to mark his first 100 days in office.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, the president’s approval rating has declined among Americans in general, as well as in key demographics including independents and white voters.

The end of the first 100 days of a presidency provides an opportunity to reflect on what the public thinks of Trump and how well his policies have been received, reports Newsweek. Trump’s approval rating is a key indicator of changing public opinion.

A sustained backlash to his early actions as president—which included implementing tariffs and imposing a range of executive orders—could persuade him to change course or risk losing political clout.

According to the new poll, 39 per cent of adult Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the presidency while 55 per cent disapprove. In February, 45 per cent approved of the president while 53 per cent held negative views.

This shows the proportion of people who approve of Trump has declined by 6 per cent, and the proportion who disapprove of him has increased by 2 per cent.

