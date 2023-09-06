100 Days: Rivers APC Dismisses Fubara’s Alleged Achievements

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the achievements mentioned by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, during his state broadcast to mark his 100 days in office.

APC spokesman in Rivers, Darlington Nwauju, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that such achievements don’t exist, and hence are bogus claims without empirical evidence.

He said: “It is an absolute falsehood to claim that the state’s free WAEC/NECO policy achieved a 100% success given the fact that school Principals were caught with evidence of extorting parents on the same subject matter.

“The corrupt tendencies of government officials stationed at the Ministry of Education, who shamelessly trade in distributing postings for WAEC/NECO exams’ supervision while compelling school Principals to make returns on these external exams has remained one of the “consolidated” achievements of Gov Fubara’s administration.

“While it is true that government is a continuum, the unveiling of luxury buses purchased by the Rotimi Amaechi administration as part of the state’s palliatory measures to cushion the effect of removal of subsidy from the price of petrol, should not have gone without giving credit to the Amaechi administration.

Nwauju, however, commended Fubara for improving the sanitary condition of the state secretariat complex.

He added: “Again, it is abundantly clear to residents of Port Harcourt City and environs that the state must have to do more to tackle the sufferings of ordinary citizens in the hands of shylock transport operators as the cost of transportation within Rivers State, is outrageously exorbitant and wipes away the meagre monthly salaries of an average civil servant or middle-class family.”

Nwauju said: “We dare say that besides the very recent additions made to salaries of workers on the payroll of the UBE, their colleagues in the Senior Secondary Schools Board have neither been promoted for close to a decade nor received salary raise in the years earlier quoted.

“Payment of gratuities and pensions have become prayer points for our people who served the state meritoriously, as we have received several complaints of demands for kickbacks based on percentages from would-be beneficiaries from government offices responsible for handling gratuities/pensions.

“Rivers APC finds it unjustifiable for the state government to be calling on public-spirited individuals/NGOs to donate materials to support the state’s Intergovernmental Flood Management Committee when in fact, the state government has refused to be open or transparent in accounting for the billions of naira donated to the state in cash and materials during the COVID-19 pandemic era.

“Our party has always canvassed that the state moves away quickly from the era of engaging in the bazaar of donating scarce resources to unsolicited charities in favour of state governments and private organisations, we, therefore, invite Rivers people to note that our previous calls have today been justified since Governor Fubara is now begging for support from individuals and NGOs.”