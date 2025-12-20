100 Days: Ojo LG Chairman Empowers 750 Youths With Vocational Training Skills

The Chairman, Ojo Local Government, Mrs Muhibat Rufai-Adeyemi, has announced that the council has successfully trained and empowered 750 youths in vocational areas under the Project ‘Thank You Ojo’ within 100 days in office. The vocational areas including hairdressing, catering, makeup artistry, graphic design, home essentials, barbing, souvenir production, and fashion design. Rufai-Adeyemi added that the council training programme had empowered another 200 trainees across various technology-driven departments. “Our empowerment programmes are designed to improve livelihoods, reduce poverty related health challenges, and promote overall well-being.” Through skills acquisition, we are encouraging agro-based enterprises, food processing, value chain participation, and youth involvement in modern agricultural practices to boost food security and economic sustainability.” By empowering our youths with employable skills, we are promoting social stability, reducing restiveness, and strengthening community security. In line with this agenda, “These figures represent real lives transformed and sustainable futures created. “Dear graduands, today you are not merely receiving certificates; you are being entrusted with tools for independence and growth. “I urge you to take full ownership of your skills and continue to seek improvement, embrace innovation, and remain committed to lifelong learning. “The true value of this programme lies not in the certificate, but in your ability to apply these skills productively.

