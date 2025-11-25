100 Days: Ojo LG Boss Unveils Sports Fiesta

As part of activities to mark her 100 days in office, the Chairman of Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mrs Titilola Rufai, has unveiled a Sports Fiesta to unite and engage youths in the council.

The chairman disclosed this at a novelty march between Team Olojo FC and Team Osolu FC organised by the council to mark the opening ceremony of the fiesta.

Rufai said the aim of the fiesta is to engage the youth with different sporting activities and bring them together.

She said: “The whole idea is to bring youth in the council together to engage in different sporting activities because an idle hand is a devil’s workshop.

“Apart from football tournament that will commence on Tuesday, we also have different indoor games for our youths.

“The indoor games are Ludo game, snooker, scramble, table-tennis, Ayo Olopon, draft, and boxing. We are only using this match to unveil the fiesta, the activities will fully commence on Nov.25.

“This is the maiden edition in the council and the idea is just to bring out talents and stars.”

Rufai promised that the council would continue the sports fiesta throughout her tenure, adding that the idea was for the progress of Ojo youths.

Also speaking, Mr Ege Olusegun, who represents Ojo constituency 01 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, said the fiesta is a good beginning for the chairman.