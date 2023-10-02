100 Days Of Tinubu’s Govt Not Enough To Judge The President, APC Group

The Director General, Amalgamated APC Support Group, Engr. Salisu Magaji has urged Nigerians to be more patient with President Bola Tinubu-led government, saying his few days in office are not enough to judge his actual missions in power.

The Director General admitted that the President has a tremendous job of freeing Nigeria from bondages of poverty, unemployment, and insecurities and creating a conducive atmosphere where everyone would feel happy.

Engr. Salisu Magaji noted that the last 100 days of the Tinubus APC government, were carried out with renewed hopes of boosting the economy, decent incomes, and Social and Infrastructural development, which calls for Nigerians’ total support.

He said, “As Tinubu Government, our group seeks a Nigeria where parents would not be compelled to send Children to sleep hungry, we are working to see a prosperous nation devoid of corruption and public funds misapplication”.

Tinubu’s actions on subsidy removal have exhibited his determination in making decisions no matter how great those decisions might have been, that is why citizens should not be in a rush to judge his government.

Engr. Salisu Magaji, reminded today Kano that Abuja Roads and similar other Nigerian Roads have been completely freed from bandits and other forms of Insecurity, assuring that soon major Cities like Borno, Zamfara, Sokoto and Birnin Kabbi would have their full peace and prosperity.