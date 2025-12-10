100 Days In Office’ll Usher In Greater Achievements – Badagry-West LG Boss

The chairman, Badagry-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ibrahim Kayode Yemaren, has said his 100 days will not be the ultimate yardstick for judging development but a starting point for greater achievements.

Yemaren disclosed this at the grand finale of his 100 days in office and empowerment of over 1,000 residents at Alapa Ministadium, Ganyigbo, Topa, in BadagryWest LCDA.

The chairman had led party leaders, stakeholders and traditional rulers to visit different sights of projects inaugurated by the chairman within 100 days in office.

According to the Yemaren, his 100 days in office was just a starting point for greater achievements. The chairman assured the people of the council that they should expect more impactful projects, people-oriented governance, and sustainable development under his administration.

Yemaren said the grand finale of activities to mark his 100 days in office is the unveiling a farreaching empowerment initiative for artisans and entrepreneurs across the council area.

The chairman said N100,000 cash empowerment would be presented to over 500 beneficiaries, including, Persons Living With Disabilities (PWDs), widows, aged, teachers and business owners.

According to the chairman, today will also feature the distribution of vital work tools and business-support equipment to the people in the council.