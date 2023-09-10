100 Days In Office: Otu Budgets N3.7bn For Completion Of Obudu Cargo, Passenger Airport

In order to facilitate the completion of Obudu cargo and passenger airport which was started by the immediate past government, the Cross River State Government has budgeted the sum of N3.7 billion naira with the aim of completing it in record time.

The state governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu made the disclosure in Calabar while celebrating his hundred days in office.

He said the government was passionate about completing the project in order to ensure the development of the northern part of the state and to return Obudu to its lost glory.

Although Otu listed several other projects that his administration has done so far, he particularly singled out the Obudu cargo airport as a project dear to his heart.

“The State Government has attracted an Irish Aviation Company to build and run an Aviation Training School in Bebi, Obanliku. The State Government will undertake the payment of full tuition fees for all the indigenes of the State enrolled in the institution.

The sum of N3.7bn has been made available by the State Government for the completion of the Obudu Cargo and Passenger Airport,” the governor said.

The governor used the occasion to announce the reduction of working days for civil servants below grade level 14, saying other palliative measures have been put in place to cushion the effect of subsidy withdrawal.

He said: “In order to cushion the effect of this unpleasant situation government has the following on it stable: Reduction of working days for civil servants on GL.13 and below from 5-3 days per week.

From GL.14 and above who will still be expected to work for the usual 5 days a week, a monthly stipend will be added to their salaries.

There is also provision for hardship allowance for all civil servants in the State according to grade level.”