100 Days In Office: Odunmbaku Empowers, Unveils Major Projects In Ojodu

Ojodu LCDA Chairman, David Olusegun Odunmbaku, yesterday marked the first 100 days of his second term with a sweeping rollout of empowerment tools, financial support and development initiatives targeted at residents across the council.

At a ceremony that drew community leaders, traders, youths and persons living with disabilities, Odunmbaku distributed a wide range of equipment including industrial freezers, ovens, generators, grinding machines, solar panels, industrial gas and cookers.

Others are laptops, desktop computers, welding machines, dryers, weaving machines, poultry and fish feed, as well as mobility aids such as crutches.

Fuel vouchers of between N10,000 and N20,000 were also given to commercial tricycle operators, while commercial buses worth N5 million were handed over to transport workers. Fifty market men and women each received N100,000 to support their businesses, while 20 Persons Living With Disabilities received N50,000 each.