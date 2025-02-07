100 Days In Office: Minister To Empower 10m Women Economically By 2027

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, has disclosed plans to empower 10 million Nigerian women in 2027.

The Minister made this disclosure at the press briefing held in Abuja to mark her 100 days in office as the Minister of Women’s Affairs.

“At the core of our efforts is a bold and ambitious vision – to empower 10 million women economically by 2027, ensuring they play a vital role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.”

This she said aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, where women are key contributors to national productivity.

“We have already taken decisive steps toward achieving this, with the commencement of implementation of the World Bank-supported Nigeria for Women Scale-Up Project, which targets 4.5 million women across all 36 states and the FCT.

Through financial literacy, business development, and cooperative structures, we will be equipping women with the tools they need to build sustainable enterprises and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

She stressed that economic empowerment remains one of the most effective ways to uplift women and dismantle systemic barriers that limit their potential.

“Recognizing this, the MOWA-SARA Accelerated Skills Acquisition Programme, in collaboration with WEMA Bank, is set to train 500,000 women in key areas, including vocational skills, business entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion.

“The first phase of the program is currently underway in Kano State, with 2,500 women being trained at the Ministry of Women Affairs Centre in Dederi and the Kano Hospitality & Tourism Institute in Gyadi-Gyadi. ”

To further strengthen access to finance, the Ministry is working on setting up a National Microfinance framework for Women Entrepreneurs.

“This initiative aims to bridge the financing gap for women, ensuring they have affordable credit, investment opportunities, and gender-responsive financial services to grow their businesses and contribute more effectively to national development.

“We have launched a food intervention program for women and vulnerable groups, recognizing the economic hardships that many families are facing. By providing direct food assistance and supporting women-led agricultural initiatives, we are ensuring that no woman or child is left behind in our collective journey toward prosperity”.

“On Strengthening Child Protection and Legal Frameworks: Let me quickly state also, that a critical aspect of our work, which has historically been put on the back burner, is the protection and development of Nigerian children.

We are now bringing this to the headline, to ensure that every child is safe, educated, and empowered to reach their full potential. One of the major milestones in our first 100 days has been the establishment of a Child Rights Act Review Committee, which is tasked with harmonizing, strengthening, and modernizing Nigeria’s child protection laws”.

She informed that the committee is working to address gaps in the legal framework, ensuring that child marriage, trafficking, abuse, and violence are effectively tackled at all levels.

“Furthermore, we have commenced nationwide stakeholder consultations for the development of a National Child Protection Framework, which will ensure a coordinated and structured approach to protecting children across the country.

In addition, we are exploring opportunities for establishing a dedicated institution for Child Protection and Development. The dedicated institution will implement child welfare policies, strengthen protection services, and provide holistic support for vulnerable children”.

Share

