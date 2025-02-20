100 Days In Office: I’ve Laid Foundation For A Home Grown Economy – Okpebholo

Share

Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo on Thursday celebrated his one hundred days in office where he said he had laid the foundation for a homegrown economy where the state would be run by the people of the state and not outsiders who he said came as consultants in the last administration.

The event which was held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City attracted dignitaries including the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdulahi Ganduje, former governor of the state, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, two former deputy governors, Dr Pius Odubu and Hon Philip Shaibu, Sen. Matthew Uroghide, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, commissioners, members of the state house of assembly, traditional rulers and others. The event created gridlock along the busy Airport Road and adjoining streets.

Okpebholo said in the last one hundred days, 3,500 illegal arms were recovered from the now-reformed Edo State Security Corps and to check insecurity, 75 Toyota Hilux Vehicles and 50 motorcycles have been procured for security agencies.

He said that to strengthen his fight against cultism, he “Amended the Anti-Cultism and Anti-Kidnapping law with stiffer penalties, leading to a significant reduction in cult-related violence”

On the economy, Okpebholo said “We have taken significant steps to strengthen our economy by improving the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to over N10 billion, (Ten Billion Naira only) the highest ever recorded in our state’s history.

“This was achieved through prudent financial management strategies deployed by my government; we have disengaged wasteful consultants and reinvested resources in strengthening public service efficiency.”

The governor said much has been achieved in the health sector with the launch of free malaria tests and treatment for the next two years among others while other sectors like SMEs have also been given attention with soft loans for traders.

He said “In this short but impactful period, we have laid a strong foundation for progress across critical sectors. When we took over from the last administration, we met a state full of potential but facing serious challenges. Infrastructure was inadequate, businesses were struggling, and the public sector needed urgent reforms.

“From day one, our goal has been clear, to restore trust in leadership, create opportunities, and set Edo on the path to lasting progress. While there is still much to be done, we have begun taking decisive steps to turn our vision into reality.

“The future of our state under my leadership is bright, as evident in the progress we have made together. With our Economic Development Plan, which prioritizes agriculture, infrastructure, and investment in youth skills development, I envision Edo becoming the fifth-largest economy in Nigeria. Our goal is to drive sustainable economic growth over the next four years.”

On his part, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said, Okpebholo had shown that he is an action-packed governor and not a governor of rhetoric and would recover lost grounds in terms of good governance.

The Speaker of the Edo State House Assembly, Hon Blessing Agbebaku said they have resolved not to play politics but to support the governor for good governance which they have demonstrated with the bills they have passed and already passed into law for a better state.

On his part, the national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje said the governor has started well. “You have within 100 days laid the foundation for the remaining time in the four years though you are to do four plus four.

“The members of the NWC are happy with you because we have been following you in the media and many of the members who have visited the state have heard many good stories about you.”

