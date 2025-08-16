100 Days In office: ASCON Not Just Refurbished, But Repositioned – DG

The Director-General of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Mrs Funke Adepoju, has said that the college has undergone significant transformation, going beyond mere refurbishment to strategic repositioning within her first 100 days in office.

Speaking at the occasion of her 100 days in office at the weekend in Badagry, Lagos, Adepoju emphasised that the journey ahead requires maintaining the same level of dedication, precision and collaborative efforts that have driven their progress so far.

Adepoju’s vision is clear: Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) should not only cater to Nigeria’s current needs but also play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s future.

She emphasised that her administration is guided by a strategic plan that aims to redefine ASCON as a leading national platform for executive capacity development, management excellence and knowledge exchange in public administration.

“The last 100 days have been about moving from plan to action, from intention to execution. We began by transforming the heart of ASCON – our campus environment, creating a learning atmosphere befitting the calibre of leaders we train is non-negotiable,” she said.

Adepoju said the college conducted a nationwide capacity-building needs survey that provides a comprehensive, post-pandemic picture of the skills and institutional gaps across Nigeria’s public service.

“It will inform our curriculum design, ensure alignment with real-world needs and strengthen ASCON’s position as the partner of choice for state and federal capacity-building.

“We have reopened the doors of collaboration, Lagos State has returned to ASCON after many years, implying restored confidence in our value proposition.

“Engagement is also currently ongoing with Borno, Delta and Taraba States on bespoke capacity-building programmes.

“Two memoranda of understanding were signed, one with the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and another with the Nigerian Institute of Management, Ikeja, to deepen academic and professional linkages.

“We have secured a commitment from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK Government to share technical tools from their governance interventions nationwide, enriching ASCON’s training resources,” she said.

She said internally, the college had commenced a comprehensive curriculum review to reflect the demands of modern governance consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to her, this includes the integration of emerging competencies such as climate governance, gender mainstreaming and behavioural insights into training.

“Job descriptions for top management staff are being reviewed and realigned to strategic objectives, while a robust monitoring, evaluation, and learning framework has been established to track not just activities but the outcomes they produce.”

Adepoju emphasised that ASCON has stepped back onto national and global platforms, stressing that staff confidence and morale had visibly improved, driven by clear direction and responsive leadership.

Also speaking, Mr Bode Agoro, Lagos State Head of Service, said Adepoju is a product of the state Civil Service, a system built on merit, discipline and the belief that leadership is about delivering results.

“She did not arrive here as a stranger to reform, nor as an outsider to the demands of executive leadership. Adepoju arrived carrying the Lagos ethos, clarity of purpose, a result-driven approach and an unyielding belief that public institutions can be both efficient and excellent.

“As Lagosians, we understand the power of institutional continuity and strategic investment in people. What we see here at ASCON is that same philosophy, translated from a state platform to a national one,” he said.

Agoro said the state is not just celebrating a daughter, but celebrating a partner in a continuous journey to improve governance. “On behalf of the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Civil Service, I congratulate you on a remarkable first 100 days,” he said.