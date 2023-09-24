100 Days: Experts Seek Solutions To Reposition Economy for Trade, Investment

Economic experts have urged the Federal Government to take measures to revitalise the economy. The experts who spoke during a webinar on Saturday said the government should evolve policies to urgently stabilise the exchange rate, attract foreign direct investments (FDIs), increase oil production and enhance power supply.

They said these recommendations were pertinent to managing the repercussions of various economic events that unfolded during the first 100 days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The webinar was organised by Nairametrics with the theme: “Economic Recap of the Current Administration’s First 100 Days.”

Mr. Ugo Obi-Chukwu, the Founder of Nairametrics, identified some of these repercussions, including a surge in fuel and diesel prices, a parallel market exchange rate decline of 24.5 percent within three months, a decrease in foreign exchange reserves from $35 billion to $33 billion in May. Others, he listed, included a rise in public debt to N87.3 trillion, an inflation rate of 25.8 per cent, and consequently, an elevated cost of living, among other issues.

He recommended that action points for the next 100 days should include initiating civil service reforms, addressing significant fiscal imbalances, curbing crude oil theft, promoting intra-African trade, and clearing foreign exchange backlogs. Mr. Chika Mbonu, a business analyst on Arise News, said it was important for the government to find ways to expand revenue and reduce expenditure to improve public debt financing.

He, however, lauded the removal of fuel subsidy which he noted, could be channeled to other sectors and put back into public finance. “The previous administration had always said that our problem is not debt but revenue. This is not the case because we cannot isolate them as they both go in tandem.

“Ghana has been declared bankrupt and if we are not careful, bankruptcy is not far from us. Mbonu also called on the government to remove impediments that limited manufacturing and production capacity such as power, security, transport, and multiple taxes to boost trade and investment.

On attracting FDI, Mr. Zeal Akaraiwe, Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Blaque Advisory, said the government should implement policies to build confidence with investors and improve foreign exchange earnings.