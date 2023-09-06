100 Days: Ebonyi APC Lauds Nwifuru For Increasing Workers Salaries

…Approving payment of 25 years gratuity

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State Chapter has commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for prompt payment of salaries of workers in the state and also increasing their salaries.

The party also commended the Governor for approving the payment of 25 years gratuities of to retired workers from 1995 to 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by a statement signed by the party’s Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha on the 100 days in office of the state Governor.

He noted that Nwifuru has shown visionary and purposeful leadership since the three months he took over the mantle of leadership of the state.

Emegha said “It has been evidently proved, that a leader who can successfully leave an enviable and indelible impression on the minds of the subjects within such a period in office is a born leader.

“Therefore, the commemoration of the hundred days in office of the 4th Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, His Excellency, Right Honourable Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is worthwhile.

“The jubilant people are wrapped up in the firmament of peacefulness with rejuvenated economic realities as his affable and widespread policies and programmes are yielding positive results.

“At a time when most state governments owe workers, His Excellency swiftly increased the salaries of all civil servants by ten thousand naira irrespective of cadre in Ebonyi State workforce. While the unexpected relieved the affected and their families from teething economic challenges, the approval for the payment of pensions and gratuities to senior citizens from 1996 to 2022 by Governor Nwifuru further narrowed down the gap between the haves and have-nots.

“Heartwarming also is the visionary and purpose-driven leadership approach adopted by the indefatigable and youthful Governor Nwifuru as he troubleshoots every area of the people’s existence.

“The approval of a whooping sum of fifty billion Naira to empower thousands of Ebonyians doing menial jobs across the country is another feat that will remain ineffaceable beyond the state.

“The barrage of achievements by His Excellency, Right Honourable Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru within a hundred days in office are too numerous to mention.

“The approval for the construction of two-kilometre roads across all the autonomous communities as well as approval for the building of befitting duplexes for all the traditional rulers in the state point to the fact that the infrastructural hemisphere can never be left out because it is the bedrock of development.

“The Governor who rode to power on the principle of equity, fair play and justice has indeed, demonstrated unassuming leadership, by always matching words with actions since assumption of office.

” It is obvious that His Excellency, Right Honourable Chief Nwifuru is passionately, convincingly and progressively delivering on his developmental mantra fully rooted in the People’s Charter of Needs.

“As a party, we shall continue to volunteer unalloyed support to your Excellency, the Governor in taking Ebonyi State to an enviable height. May the good Lord strengthen, protect and inspire your Excellency to continue your good works”.