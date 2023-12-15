100 Days After, Owan East Council Chair Presents Score Card

The Chairman of Owan East Council, Edo State, Hon. Prince Aminu Okodo-Kadiri has marked his first 100 days in office with the execution of projects to the admiration of the people of the local government. Speaking on his achievements, the chairman said in amongst the projects he executed within his first 100 days in office are the renovation of the Council Legislative Arm building and the addition of new offices to enhance services, repair of four of the council buses to enhance transportation and movement of people within and outside the local government.

According to him, other projects executed by the him include the renovation of the council’s petrol station and the addition of a standard gas plant, and purchase of a brand new transformer for Ovbiomu Community. The Chairman was applauded by the people of the local government amidst commendation, fanfare and pleasantries for the success recorded in his first 100 days in office and his unwavering commitment to the development and progress of the council, while they prayed God to grant him more wisdom and powers to do more.

While thanking God for the achievements, Hon Oko- do-Kadiri ascribed all to the glory of God for making his first 100 days in office a huge success. Continuing, he thanked the people of the local government for their prayers and support, and promised to do more to further strengthen the council developmentally in the scheme of things. Hear him: ”By the grace of God, I will take the council to greater heights developmentally and put it in the world map.”