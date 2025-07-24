100 Community Representatives Trained As Lagos CPN Expands Child Protection C’ttee

In a major boost for child safety in Lagos, over 100 community representatives have received a one-day intensive training session aimed at equipping them to take proactive roles in protecting children across all 57 local government areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

The training, organised by the Child Protection Network (CPN) Lagos Chapter and supported by SOS Children’s Villages, marks a strategic shift in child protection from centralised response to community-led action.

This scale-up represents a significant increase from the previous 20 LGAs covered, with the CCPCs now positioned as grassroots guardians against child abuse, neglect, and exploitation in all local council development areas (LCDAs).

The training covers fundamentals of child protection and children’s rights, community-based prevention and early response mechanisms, understanding legal processes and access to justice, family court proceedings and survivorcentered legal support, health and wellness strategies for child-focused case management and building a circle of protection.