100 Best Easter Gifts For Children And Loved Ones

Yes! This is another season of the year that gifts are being shared to celebrate the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. Easter is here already and we are grateful for the selfless love.

During this 2024 Easter Celebration, it would be nice to gift your Friends, Family and Loved Ones with different kinds of Easter gifts which include personalized cards, coloured eggs, chains, chocolate bunnies, and puzzles for kids among thousands of others.

While Easter baskets are usually reserved for kids, we think adults deserve something festive for Easter too with a basket traditionally filled with chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, Peeps, and painted eggs.

Yes, there is nothing stopping you from spreading love and joy during the Easter period. In most countries, Easter is the second-biggest holiday for giving gifts after Christmas. Here are some reasons why you should give gifts during Easter.

Importance Of Gift During Easter Celebration

Giving gifts at Easter is a traditional practice in many cultures and countries. The most common gifts associated with Easter include Easter eggs, chocolate, bunnies, and other sweets.

Some people also exchange gifts such as flowers, traditional baskets filled with goodies, clothing, or other items that symbolise spring and renewal.

The tradition of giving gifts at Easter is believed to be related to the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus, as well as the arrival of spring.

Religious reminder. Good reason to spread love and happiness. It is cheaper than giving gifts in the Christmas period.

100 Best Easter Gifts To Share With Family And Friends

Remember, Easter gifts can be given to anyone irrespective of age or gender, but are commonly given to children, family members, and close friends. Some people also give gifts to coworkers, and others in their community as a way of celebrating the holiday and spreading joy of renewal.

However, the most important thing is to choose gifts that are meaningful and appropriate for the recipient as well as consider their interests, preferences, and needs when selecting a gift for them.

Without long talk, here are New Telegraph’s selected Easter gift suggestions for family, friends, children, adults and even lovers to make the holiday a memorable one. Let’s check them out.

1. Egg-Cellent Experiment

This is one of the best amazing gifts you can gift a child during the Easter celebration, with this lovely gift item your kiddo can crack into more than 12 egg-citing experiments with this Easter-themed science kit. Best of all, everything you need to conduct the experiments is included!

2 . Lego Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit Building Set

Lego sets for kids and families such as rabbit building sets are a treasure-worthy gift during this easter season. Together, you and your family can spend time building the 58 pieces and put them on display for the holiday season. When Easter has passed, there are additional two designs that you can test out including a bird and seal.

3 . Easter Bunny Bundle Cupcakes

Sweeten your family’s Easter Day celebration with a gift everyone can enjoy. 49 mini cupcakes in four seasonal flavours including spring tie-dye, snowcap, chocolate creme egg and triple chocolate fudge can surely make the holiday memorable.

4 . VTech Gabbers

This sweet little owl will keep your kiddo entertained for hours. Using a magnetic egg, it can perch right on their shoulder where it will sing its own melodies and repeat words, turning chatter into cheerful tunes. It also comes with a blue jay and pink finch!

5 . Tea Set

Tea time! with a pretty rainbow unicorn carrying case is another gift to make the Easter celebration amazing, this tea set makes a great Easter gift, but your little one is sure to enjoy it all year round. Choose from so many fun designs like cats, dogs, ballerinas, safari, mermaids, and more.

6 . PAW Patrol Easter Bunny Skye Squish Plush

If your little ones can’t get enough of PAW Patrol, they will be delighted to see this plushie on Easter morning. You can grab a Skye or Chase character dressed in bunny ears to match the occasion!

7. Personalized Easter Lollipop

While children are always expecting to get candy in their Easter baskets, they’re probably not expecting the sweetest chocolate lollipop decorated with their name! The Belgium chocolate base is covered with festive edible sprinkles and sugar toppers.

8. Bunny Rabbit Ears Ring Toss Game

Bunny Rabbit Ears Ring Toss Game is another funfilled gift one can give children around them and they will never forget the moment. Give your kiddos “bunny ears” to a whole new level with this fun ring toss game. It comes with four inflatable ears and 16 rings so the whole family can play!

9. Egg Toss Game

It’s the classic egg toss game without the mess! And even better, this one features more than 40 egg-mazing puns and sound effects that will crack your kiddos up!

10. Easter Wooden Puzzles for Toddlers

These sweet little puzzles are perfect for the toddler in your life. Even though they’re Easter-themed, they will love putting them together at any time of year!

11. Bunny Slippers

Your little one will love slipping their feet into these adorable furry bunny slippers this Easter. The rainbow pastel hue is perfect for the holiday, too!

12. Easter Bunny Bubble Machine

Let the bubbles begin with this cute Easter bunny bubble machine! It comes with four packs of super-concentrated bubble solution so you can start the fun right away.

13. Pressed Flower Art Kit

Flowers are perfectly relevant for this springy holiday! They’ll be able to make cards, bookmarks, gift boxes, and more with this fun kit. It includes a flower press, glue, brush, and double-sided tape.

14. Gingham Days

Fit for the Easter season and beyond, this yellow gingham patterned journal has space for all of your giftee’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes, and also includes blank lists to track restaurants and other hot spots.

15. Bucilla Stamped Embroidery Cross Stitch Kit

Crafty friend or not, this spring design with wildflowers and a butterfly is a beginner-friendly screen-free way to welcome in spring with a new hobby.

16. Rainbow Cloud Fidget Purse

You’ve seen those popular “popping” fidget toys by now, but we bet you haven’t seen them like this! Here, the gadget becomes a usable purse that your kids can use to carry around all of their favourite things.

17. Temporary Easter Tattoos

What kid doesn’t love temporary tattoos? This pack features adorable bunnies, chicks, and more. Best of all, there are 144 tattoos so they can share with their friends, too!

18. Easter Egg Stampers

Included in this box are 24 (!) egg-shaped stamps with designs like flowers, butterflies, frogs, carrots, chicks, and bunnies. They work beautifully as favours for a small Easter gathering.

19. ‘It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny’

We may not know your kids, but we know that a book with a main character named “P.J. Funnybunny” is right up their alley. They’ll want to reread this picture book well after the holiday is over.

20. Bloomscape Arch Propagation Kit

Easter season is all about rebirth, so it’s the perfect time to extend the same to the plants. Ideal for your green-thumbed pal, this propagation kit includes a concrete terrazzo stand, glass tube, step-by-step instructions, and a rooting hormone—all one needs to welcome plant babies.

21. The Tale Of Peter Rabbit By Beatrix Potter

22. Lip Smacker Moisturizing Lip Balm

This bunny-shaped lip balm is so cute, you might even want to grab one for yourself! It’s small enough to fit in an Easter basket of any size.

23. Hangin With My Peeps Shirt

Get ready to make them laugh! This shirt features a silly message (“Hangin’ with My Peeps”), an affordable price tag, and plenty of size and colour options.

24. Lindt Chocolate Carrots – Pack of 2

Fill their Easter basket with chocolate goodness! These on-theme carrots are so delicious, that you’ll have a hard time not stealing one for yourself.

25. ‘Easter Tales; Silly Sticker Stories’

Keep them busy all Sunday long with this colourful book. It’s filled with “picture puzzles,” fill-in-the-blank stories, and a whopping 250 stickers.

26. Mochi Squishy Toys

These sweet, squishy toys will delight kids over the age of three. There are 30 different “characters” included in each set.

27. Egg Sidewalk Chalk

Get them excited to head outside with this sweet, springtime-themed chalk set. It’s guaranteed to cure boredom and brighten up the sidewalk in front of your house.

28. Wind-Up Jumping Bunny and Chicken

You’ll receive a dozen of these hopping toys in one set—enough to gift to all the kids in your family! Made of durable materials, they’re a perfect choice for this year’s Easter baskets.

29. Stretchy Vegetables ‘Squish Attack’ Toy

Trust us, squishy toys are all the rage right now. This carrot-themed option (paired with peppers) couldn’t be more on-theme or more fun.

30. Paint & Plant Flower Growing Kit

Kids of all ages will quickly fall in love with this growing kit. They’ll be able to show their very own flowers, paint and plant the markers, and even dress up the tin planter.

31. Flower Sunglasses

Celebrate spring with these darling sunglasses! There are six included, so you can spread the love and share these with multiple kids come Easter.

32. Easter Chicks Soap

Here’s a gift that’ll get your kids excited about bath time! There are two chick soaps included in each set, and you even get to pick the colour and scent

33. Dig a Dozen Dino Egg Dig Kit

Calling all palaeontologists in the making! Your kids will be treated to an almost-true-to-life “dino dig” with this fun kit.

34. Sand Art Kit

There’s never a wrong time of year for sand art—but the colourful craft is especially fitting for a springtime holiday. Within each kit, your kids will find four sand bottles, two pendant bottles, eight colours of sand, a satin cord, a plastic funnel, a “design tool,” and instructions.

35. Dinosaurs Building Blocks Set

Who can blame your little ones for wanting to play with dinosaurs—rather than chicks and bunnies—on Easter? Not us! Plus, they can build three different dinos with this set!

36. Princess Necklace Activity Set

This bestselling kit will let your kids craft necklaces for five different princesses. It’s such a sweet idea for the younger ones.

37. Butterfly Binoculars

These child-friendly, butterfly-themed binoculars are too cute. They’re also adjustable, so you don’t have to worry about sizing them perfectly for your kids’ eyes.

38. ‘Make Your Own Butterfly’ Sticker Activity Book

The little butterfly inside of this book needs a little help! Your kids can liven up his wings with the included stickers

39. Easter Bath Bombs

Not only are these bath bombs adorable, but they’re also good for your kids’ skin: They contain organic coconut oil, baking soda, and other natural ingredients that won’t harm little ones.

40. Easter Craft Kit

Offer your kids the opportunity to create colourful, Easter-inspired crafts with this easy-to-use kit. It’s an excellent idea for a more intimate Easter at home.

41. ‘How to Catch the Easter Bunny’

Hunting eggs is fun, but you know what’s more fun? Catching the Bunny himself! This book will definitely have your kids dreaming up new traditions

42. Easter Wish Bracelet

These sweet personalized bracelets come with a special message for their recipient. The message on each one reads: “Close your eyes and make a wish, then tie this on your ankle or wrist. When the string breaks in two, it is said your wish will come true!”

43. Egg Hunt Squad Coloring Shirt

These cool shirts can be marked up using fabric markers to really personalize their Easter experience! Making their own clothes might just become your kids’ new favourite thing.

44. Eggs Matching Puzzle

This bilingual matching game is fun and educational—and yes, they’ll really learn a little Spanish as they play. What more could you ask for?

45. ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ Mad Libs

Who doesn’t love Mad Libs? The silly word game will keep your kids occupied (and giggling!) for hours and hours.

46. Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit

This brilliant device spins a hard-boiled egg, making it easy to paint flashy designs on its surface. You’ll just wish someone had invented it sooner.

47. Grow ‘N Glow Terrarium Kit

Science and art combine in this nifty present. It’ll help your kids grow their very own “mini-ecosystem” in as little as three days.

48. Slime Eggs

If there’s one thing kiddos love, it’s playing with slime! These multicolour eggs will definitely provide them with tons of fun—and they fit perfectly in any Easter basket.

49. Flower Crowns Craft Kit

Colourful paper blooms quickly become one-of-a-kind flower crowns thanks to this easy-to-use kit. Your kids will love wearing and showing them off on Easter Sunday.

50. Teddy Bear With Bunny

Hey, stuffed animal bunnies (and chocolate bunnies) aren’t the only appropriate Easter gift, you know! This sweet teddy bear is another great option—and she’s got a tiny bunny toy of her own.

51. ‘The Berenstain Bears And The Easter Story’ By Jan & Mike Berenstain

Update their bedtime reads with this holiday-centric tale. It’ll teach them about the true meaning of Easter—and it comes with stickers!

52. Open & Close Wooden Eggs

If you’re looking for a toy your kids can enjoy long after Easter is over, this is your best bet. Each of these eggs can be “opened” to reveal yolks! It’s perfect for their play kitchen.

53. Calico Critters Dolls

Detailed clothing, jointed arms and legs, and lovable faces make these Calico Critter dolls a must-have.

54. Walkie Talkies

Walkie-talkies will never go out of style—especially when they feature such bright spring colours. There are two included in this nifty set, and they’re very easy to use.

55. Custom Bunny

They’ve already got a few Easter bunny stuffed animals, but do they have one that features their very own name? These adorable personalized toys feature not one, but two customizations.

56. Baby Shark Song Cube

Probably you are sick and tired of hearing this song, but your kids certainly aren’t.

57. Children’s Wooden Crosses

Here is a special way to share your faith with God’s little ones. Crosses are detailed with pewter girl or boy figure. A wonderful token of love and inspiration for children on Easter day or for a newborn’s Christening or First Communion.

58. Grateful Hearts Table Runner

This is a personal creation exclusive you can give your Christian relations on Easter day to set their table with gratitude and serve up with an extra helping of togetherness. The attractive runner will take centre stage at any meal.

59. Rules Of Faith Doormat

If you have decided to present this rule of Faith Doormat to your friends, relations or church members you can take a step further to customize it with their rules or God’s instructions in the bible. This type of gift is a beautifully inspiring way to remind family and visitors of the Christian values you hold dearly.

60. Bless This Food Kitchen Towel

The heartfelt prayer gracing our kitchen towel reminds us to give thanks for the things that bring families together such as food, family bond and love. This, as an Easter gift, won’t be wrong.

61. Jesus Loves Me Mini Canvas

Inspire a special child with a beloved verse from the well-known children’s song. A meaningful way to remember a baptism or Holy Communion, the mini-canvas is a loving reminder to pray every day and a darling accent for a child’s bedroom.

62. Goodnight Jesus Night Light Frame

Set the stage for sweet dreams with an adorable nightlight that eases nighttime fears while inspiring a prayerful spirit.

63. Czech Glass Holy Rosary

Finely crafted and nicely arranged with lustrous Czech glass beads, the rosary is an elegant symbol of faith. The perfect gift for Easter celebration, first communion, confirmation or even wedding.

64. Family Prayer Accent Light

Family prayer accent light spiritually enlightens. This will be perfect for your favourite family of faith.

65. Fruit & Healthy Snacks Gift Basket

This spectacular basket is a sure way to wow friends and family, no matter what they are celebrating. This fresh and fabulous collection of treats is beautifully packaged in a reusable hand-tied dipped basket, making it as lovely as it is delicious.

We started with amazing fruit, including a sweet pineapple, tropical mango and three varieties of pears. We even included a lemon and lime to freshen up their water or cocktail. For a sweet finishing touch, we added their favourite chocolate-covered snacks, sweets and nuts.

66. Gift Basket

This gift will transport them straight to the orchard. From the charming basket to the organic fruit selected on the day you pack the gift, every detail of this bountiful selection celebrates the things we love about the harvest. You can also include cashews covered in milk chocolate and more gourmet snacks.

67. Colourful Flowering Market Garden

A bright and cheerful flower will not be wrong as an Easter gift, as a flowering garden brings beauty wherever it goes. Multiple flowering plants complement one another in this stunning composition.

68. Gather Here Table Runner

Table Runner is also a Personal Creations Exclusive that will make your loved ones excited. Leave it to this bunch of cheerful bunnies to ensure your Easter feast is hopping with happiness.

69. Colourful Tie Dye Beach Towel

The colourful tie and dye towel is a Personal Creations Exclusive made for an Easter beach hangout with friends and family. Get in the groove this summer with a beach towel bursting with outta sight colours. The vibrant tie-dye design ensures your spot on the sand stands out.

70. Flipping Awesome Grilling Tray

Make sure your sultan of sizzle is fully equipped to serve up this awesome barque (BBQ) in style with a Personal Creations Exclusive Flipping Awesome Grilling Tray.

71. Entertainment Beverage Tube

Handy for both indoor and outdoor entertaining, the waterproof beverage tub will never tarnish or rust and holds up to 24 standard-size beer bottles.

72. Photo Message Frosted Mason Jar

This is a special and Personal Creations Exclusive Easter gift. This type of gift can make couples show off their favourite folks and beverages in style with this new twist on the old-fashioned Mason jar. It is sure to be their go-to mug for years to come.

73. Delicious Fruit Design – Edible Apple Donuts

This cheery and vivid arrangement makes any Easter celebration a little brighter. It’s bursting with Granny Smith apple rings covered in decadent semisweet chocolate and topped with colourful chocolate, pineapple daisies, fresh strawberries, grapes, and more.

74. Confetti Berry And Chocolate Bouquet

This delightful arrangement is packed with juicy chocolate-dipped strawberries. Some are dipped in cake batter-flavored white chocolate and rolled in mini sequin sprinkles, while others are dipped in semisweet chocolate. This Easter treat is sure to please.

75. Easter Artist Navy Blue Tie

Get him a tie that’s all decked out in Easter eggs just in time for a festive dinner party. It’s made with 100 per cent fine silk with eggs in shades of pink, purple, yellow, and blue on a bright blue background.

76. Craft Kit For Easter

For creative minds: a craft kit with all the trimmings for unique Easter decorations. Put together a craft kit that contains everything you need to make your own unique Easter decorations. Pack materials such as colourful papers, stencils for Easter motifs, decorative ribbons, paints and brushes. Add the instructions for a few craft ideas for inspiration. Fun and creativity are guaranteed!

77. Kit For Upcycling Easter Art

Crafting with a twist: put together a kit to turn old stuff into cool Easter decorations. How about a craft evening together where you can give old treasures a new lease of life? You can use some of your old plates or glasses, for example.

Pack old fabric remnants or brushes and paint for decoration. If you don’t have any of these old items available, simply pop into your nearest second-hand store and buy a few items at a reasonable price.

78. Handmade Easter Ceramics

If you like pottery or painting, how about an individual ceramic piece with Easter motifs such as bunnies, eggs or flowers? A handmade ceramic bowl, plate or mug not only serves as a decoration for the recipient but is also a practical gift that can be used in everyday life.

79. Easter-Themed Cookbook

For the kitchen fairies and baking artists among your friends, a cookbook full of Easter recipes is a hit. So the next Easter brunch invitation can come!

80. Culinary Easter Experiment Set

Let’s stay on the subject of treats: a small set with unusual ingredients and recipes for Easter treats that go beyond the traditional sweets. For example, how about chocolate eggs with crazy fillings, such as chilli mango or lavender honey? This idea appeals to creativity as well as the palate and provides a fun activity for the Easter weekend.

81. Planting Set For Rare Plants At Easter

How about a mini planting kit for something unusual like meat-eating plants, bonsai trees or exotic flowers? A small kit that contains everything you need to grow an unusual or rare plant. This is not only a touch of spring and new beginnings, but also an exciting activity.

82. Luxury Easter Egg

Indulge your loved one’s sweet tooth with a decadent luxury Easter egg. Picture this: smooth, velvety chocolate infused with delicate flavours, adorned with intricate designs that capture the essence of spring. From heavenly truffles to rich pralines nestled within, each bite is a journey of pure bliss, making this gift a truly irresistible Easter treat.

83. Embroidery Set

Get creative this Easter with an embroidery set that’s perfect for crafting personalized Easter gifts or adding a touch of charm to your home decor. Unleash your inner artist and stitch away to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces that capture the spirit of the season.

If your Easter gift recipient is not much of a seasoned crafter, we suggest gifting this Embroidery Starter Kit from Sew Essential.

This comprehensive kit includes everything you need to get started, including embroidery hoops, colourful threads, needles, and a variety of fabric patterns. Whether you’re stitching a charming Easter bunny design or personalizing an Easter gift for a loved one, this kit has you covered.

84. Easter Decorations

Deck the halls and transform your home into an Easter wonderland with festive decorations like this Easter Egg Wreath. This charming wreath features a variety of colourful eggs, faux flowers, and greenery, creating a delightful focal point for your Easter celebrations. Hang it on your front door to welcome guests or display it above your mantel for a festive touch.

85. Christofle Mood 24-Piece Flatware Set

Set your Easter table with the most luxurious egg of all—this egg-shaped sculpture contains six full, silver-plated flatware sets

86. Rifle Paper Co. Stitched Notebook Set

Small enough to tote around, this floral bundle of notebooks will come in handy when running errands, checking things off your to-do list, or when you’re blooming with ideas.

87. VOLUSPA Mini Candle Set

Spring into the new season with a fresh set of sweetly scented candles made for warmer days.

88. Easter Bunny Bundle Cupcakes

Sweeten your family’s day with a gift everyone can enjoy. 49 mini cupcakes in four seasonal flavours including spring tie-dye, snowcap, chocolate creme egg and triple chocolate fudge.

89. Easter Graphic Baseball T-Shirt

How cute is this bunny baseball tee? It’s the perfect thing for your little one to change into after they take off their Sunday best.

90. Guide Your Way Compass

Elegantly use this guide-your-way compass gift as a way to remind the Easter celebrant that with God’s help, they will always know the right direction to take on their journey through life.

91. Silver Cross Keepsake Box

Inspirational gifts keep that unforgettable moment alive forever. An oval keepsake box is lined with black felt to protect valuables. High-polish silver-plated piece has a lovely raised cross accent good for an Easter gift giveaway.

92. Birthstone Rosary Beads Bracelet

A Personal Creations Exclusive! Keep her prayers close at hand with this lovely European glass-beaded bracelet. It makes a cherished devotional gift for young and old alike.

93. Duck Goose Cheese Board

This might be the cutest cheese board ever made. The little ducks are actually cheese knives that fit inside for easy storage! Present this to a foodie friend on Easter day and see how happy they would be.

94. Mosaic Garden Stepping Stone

A unique and lasting way to brighten your loved ones’ garden for the Easter celebration is this Personal creation of pretty mosaic stepping stones that are made of durable, all-weather cast resin, featuring brightly coloured mosaic tiles.

95. Blossoms Leather Journal

This type of gift will remind the receiver of Evocative days when young women would faithfully record their thoughts in a private journal. This lovely design offers the refined look and rich texture of genuine leather. It is destined to be a constant companion for anyone who loves the finer things.

96. Animal With An Attitude Tote Bag

This is a Personal Creations Exclusive! Animal with an attitude Tote bag doesn’t get any cooler than this. These stand-out-from-the-crowd characters make the perfect sidekicks for trips to the beach, mall, sleepovers, or wherever your travels take you.

97. Leather Travel Jewelry Case

This genuine leather case offers a host of smart storage features to keep your smallest valuables safe, secure and neatly organized. A sophisticated accessory no woman should travel without. This, as an Easter gift, won’t be bad for a friend who loves travelling.

98. Easter Chocolate Brownie Pops & Half Dozen Fancy Strawberries

Make your loved ones’ Easter celebration fun as you gift them egg-stra special with this fun and festive duo of gifts. The fudgy hand-decorated bunny, chick and egg Easter Brownie Pops have been designed exclusively for Easter getaways and feature adorable details like playful bows and colourful polka dots.

They have paired them with the most popular strawberries, topped with nuts, chocolate chips and swizzles.

99. Easter Pillows

You can give your Easter basket a refreshing new look with four Easter throw pillow covers. Your loved ones can use these gifts as sleeping pillows or on their office sofa couch.

100. Sunflora Picnic Backpack

Prepare your family for the outdoor picnic with this thoughtfully designed rugged backpack. For just $80, you’ll get picnic accessories, including steel flatware, rigid melamine plates, wine glasses, a wine opener, and more.

101. Garden Tools Set

Something is for sure; your garden must look stunning on the day of resurrection. So, get these multifunctional gardening tools set for pruning, digging, raking, transplanting, and more. It’s beautiful and practical.

102. ‘Biscuit’s Pet & Play Easter: A Touch & Feel Book’

This “touch and feel” book allows kids to get up close and personal with the fuzzy yellow chick in the story—they’ll really be able to feel his feathers. It’s a board book, so it’s ideal for babies and toddlers