100 Benue Groups Commend Agbese’s Action On Alia

…say social crusader turned politician has betrayed the trust of the masses

No fewer than 100 civil society groups have applauded the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Hon Philip Agbese, for denouncing Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

The New Benue Development Agenda, Coalition for New Benue and Asiwaju Benue Ambassador, and, 97 other groups said Agbese showed bravery, courage, and audacity to remove the portrait of Governor Alia from his office for seemingly violating the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement jointly signed by Terver Matthew and Otokpa Francis, the groups said fearless men like Agbese are needed in the country to challenge maladministration, and bad leadership as well as strengthen the nation’s democracy.

According to the groups, Governor Alia has betrayed the trust of the masses that overwhelmingly voted him into office, and the action of the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives was timely in calling him to order.

Against the norms, the groups said that the fact that Agbese had the portrait of Alia, in the first place, in his office in the National Assembly showed how highly he holds the governor.

However, the statement said his decision to take it down is justified, considering Governor Alia’s ineptitude, pride, all-knowing behaviour, and disregard for the Constitution.

The groups said the straw that broke the camel’s back was Governor Alia (in collaboration with the State Assembly) sacking democratically elected local government chairmen to install caretakers.

The statement said the move was executive recklessness at the highest level and must never be condoned.

“In June 2019, the Supreme Court voided laws enacted by states’ Houses of Assembly which allowed governors to sack elected chairmen of local governments and councilors and replace them with appointed administrators,” the statement said.

“In a unanimous judgment Justices of the Supreme Court described the practice as executive recklessness, which must not be allowed to persist. Justice Centus Nweze, in the lead judgment, said the tenure of the local government councils could not be abridged without violating the supreme constitutional provisions.

“Simply put, therefore, the election of such officials into their offices and their tenure are clothed with constitutional force. They cannot, therefore, be abridged without breaching the Constitution from which they derive their force.

“The only permissible exception, where a state governor could truncate the lifespan of a local government council which evolved through the democratic process of elections, is ‘for overriding public interest’ in a period of emergency.

“In the (now nullified) sections of the Local Government Law, a suspension can last for only three months. There is no provision for ‘indefinite suspension’, and none for dissolution of councils. None whatsoever. Meaning at no time did the governor and HoA have any such power.

“If we are being honest, Agbese did no wrong. His actions are justified. As a coalition, we commend his bravery, courage, and boldness. A clear message has been sent to the governor.

“Suddenly, Alia has become arrogant, proud, and obstinate. He abuses his powers and shows utter disregard for the laws of the land. Everybody can not sit on the fence. Agbese has done the right thing”.