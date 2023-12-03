100 African Brands For Beauty In Motherland Fair

Over 100 top African and international beauty brands are expected to participate at the Beauty in Motherland fair. The Beauty Fair titled, ‘Beauty In The Motherland’ is an event that is set to redefine the beauty landscape in Nigeria and Africa will be hosting its first sets edition in Lagos.

Billed to hold December 5th – 6th, 2023 at the Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island Lagos, the event is a spectacular showcase of beauty, innovation, and talent. The fair is also a chance for industry stakeholders to connect, network and mingle with industry experts, influencers, and fellow beauty lovers.

The two days event will also feature beauty conferences, where experts in the industry will share insights and innovative ideas for transformation and growth. Special side attractions include, Nail Competition Extravaganza!

On the website. It is a ‘Show Your Skills: Enter our nail competition and unleash your creativity’. The winner of the competition takes home a whopping N1,000,000. Attendance to the event is free, but one has to register to be part of the beauty fair.