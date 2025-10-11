10 Years Of Progressive Governance: From Reform To Renewal

During the public presentation of the book “Ten Years of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria,” authored by the Chairman of the Progres- sive Governors’ Forum and Executive Gov- ernor of Imo State, His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodinma, I reflected on Nigeria’s decade-long journey under successive progressive administrations as Chief Pre- senter. Though time did not allow me to deliver my written remarks, the message remains vital to our national conversation on leadership, governance, and reform.

There are moments for politics and mo- ments for governance. Once elections are over, governance must take precedence. Our duty as citizens is to move beyond divi- sion and measure progress not by sentiment but by delivery, performance, and impact. Over the past ten years, Nigeria’s story has been one of courage and continuity, of insti- tutions learning discipline, and of leaders willing to face hard truths about our economy.

President Muhammadu Buhari laid the foundation of fiscal prudence, agricultural revival, and infrastructure renewal. Pres- ident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has advanced that legacy through decisive structural re- forms such as removing the fuel subsidy, unifying exchange rates, modernising tax policy, and restoring credibility to public finance. These choices were not easy, but they were necessary.

They broke habits that had become too costly to sustain and redirected public wealth toward productivity. Since May 2023, government non-oil reve- nue has grown by more than 400 percent. This is not coincidence. It is the outcome of intentional policy and technological trans- parency.

The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee has simplified com- pliance, eliminated duplication, and placed technology at the centre of revenue collection. Revenue agencies that once competed now cooperate. Multiple taxation is being dismantled. Incentives for businesses are transparent and available online without intermediaries or privileged access.

Every entrepreneur, large or small, can now apply for fiscal waivers or export credits within minutes. Fairness by design and technol- ogy is replacing favour by connection. Energy stability has returned as proof that reform, though painful, delivers results. The queues that once defined our petrol stations are gone. Deregulation has re- opened the downstream market and re- stored investor confidence in oil and gas, bringing new capital into deep-water, midstream, and modular-refinery projects.

Parallel reforms in the Presidential CNG Initiative are changing urban mobility by replacing petrol fleets with cleaner and cheaper gas vehicles. At the same time, a nationwide solar-power rollout is providing electricity to schools, clinics, and small industries.

Together, these initiatives reflect a balanced energy future built on efficiency, competition, and sustainability. Security remains the foundation of every reform. In 2024, ₦3.85 trillion, about 13 percent of the national budget, was allocated to defence and internal security. For 2025, that figure rose to ₦6.57 trillion, with significant investment in equipment, intelligence, and personnel welfare. The Nigerian Air Force is modernising with 24 M-346 attack jets and 10 AW-109 helicopters.

The Navy has commissioned new patrol ships and maritime helicopters to strengthen coastal and energy-asset protection. Across all theatres, joint operations by the Nigerian Armed Forces and intelligence agencies have neu- tralised tens of thousands of terrorists, in- surgents and criminal elements, arrested many more, and rescued tens of thousands of hostages and displaced persons.

The tempo has changed. Our armed forces now take the initiative rather than wait for it. Infrastructure remains the bridge be- tween ambition and opportunity. Across the country, more than 260 major projects in roads, bridges, ports, and pipelines are under construction or near completion.

The Lagos to Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto to Badagry Super Highway are redefining commerce and mobility. The national Bridge Fibre Project is expanding digital connectivity across cities and rural areas, strengthening the country’s broad- band backbone and opening new corridors for education, innovation, and enterprise. Digital governance reform is also deepening national capacity.

The ongoing over- haul of the National Identity Management Commission has expanded NIN registration to tens of millions of citizens, creating a reliable digital backbone for planning, financial inclusion, and social protection. For the first time, national data is being harmonised across agencies, improving service delivery, strengthening security coordination, and helping the country plan development with precision. Work along the River Niger corridor from Lokoja to Baro Port is progressing to enable future inland-waterway operations that can reduce transport costs and improve market access across regions.

These projects reflect a deliberate effort to balance regional growth, from the Niger Delta cleanup and gas expansion in the South to new exploration in the North and in- dustrial corridors across the Middle Belt. Reform without human investment is reform without soul.

The $2.2 billion Health Sector Renewal Programme is upgrading 17,000 primary health centres and training 120,000 health workers, while free caesar- ean care and subsidised dialysis are easing the burden on families. In education, student-loan schemes, digital-skills initiatives, and new STEM and AI curricula are preparing our young people for a digital economy.

Through the Student Loan Fund, access to higher education is becoming a right, not a privilege. Its synergy with new financing institutions such as CREDICORP and the Nigeria Credit Guarantee Compa- ny ensures that young Nigerians can pursue knowledge with the same confidence that entrepreneurs pursue capital. Free technical and vocational training at the tertiary level will supply the technicians and artisans required for industrial growth. Agriculture and food security have be- come the centre of national resilience.

Beyond grains, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development is unlocking a trillion-naira value chain in meat, dairy, and leather. Expanded fertiliser blending, mechanisation, irrigation, and storage are supporting millions of smallholders. With increased investment in rice, cassava, and cash-crop processing, Nigeria is moving toward genuine food sovereignty.

Food security is not an aspiration but a necessity for economic stability. The government’s economic renewal is also anchored on access to finance, enterprise, and inclusion. The establishment of CREDICORP, the Nigeria Credit Guarantee Company, and the Student Loan Fund has strengthened the foundation for a credit-based economy as well as human capital and domestic productivity.

Together, these institutions expand access to credit for small businesses, farmers, civil servants, individuals, and students while derisking lending and empower- ing citizens to build their future without political connections. In promoting local production over import dependence, the Nigeria First Policy is not only conserving foreign exchange but also creating path- ways for skilled youth employment and industrial apprenticeship across states