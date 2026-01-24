10 Years After, Tonto Dikeh Reconciles With Ex-Husband

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media on Saturday to share an emotional testimony, announcing what she described as a divine restoration after years of conflict, pain, and misunderstanding.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress reflected on a decade-long personal struggle that, according to her, was resolved through faith, prayer, and obedience to God.

She described the experience as “10 years in one day,” attributing the outcome to divine intervention rather than human effort.

“This restoration is not by might, not by wisdom, not by strength, but by the Spirit of the Lord,” Dikeh wrote, adding that what once appeared broken and beyond repair had been rewritten by God’s mercy.

The actress expressed deep gratitude to the father of her child and her former husband, Olakunle Churchill, for choosing peace and yielding to what she described as God’s leading.

She noted that obedience to God, even through a painful process, ultimately births restoration.

Reflecting on the past, Dikeh spoke of years marked by public battles, broken communication, bitterness, and emotional wounds, stating that God intervened where human effort failed.

According to her, peace has replaced chaos, respect has returned, and love has found its voice again for the sake of her child.

She also used the opportunity to encourage others facing difficult situations, urging them not to lose faith.

“God has not abandoned you. Your story is not over. What He has started, He will surely perfect,” she wrote.

Dikeh prayed that the restored relationship between her and her Ex-husband would remain firmly rooted in God’s mercy, grace, and protection, describing it as a living testimony that God never fails and never walks away from His own.

The actress also appreciated her spiritual mentor for guiding her through what she described as a season of transformation.

It would be recalled that the actress married Olakunle Churchill in 2015, but the union ended in divorce in 2017 and the former couple share a son together.

Since the separation, Tonto Dikeh has consistently spoken about raising their child as a single parent, often noting the absence of support from her ex-husband.

However, the latest development suggests that both parties have reached a common understanding to co-parent their child.

There is no indication of a marital reunion, as Churchill has since remarried.