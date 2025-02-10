10 Years After: Oyo Bizman Seeks Tinubu, Makinde’s Help To Avenge Murder Of His 6-Month-Old Baby

Share

A business man, Alfa Hamzat Wahab, resident of IrawoIle, Atisbo Local Government Area of Oyo State, has called on President Bola Tinubu, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and the Judiciary, to help him expedite action on the case of murder of his six months old baby by some hoodlums 10 years ago.

He alleged that the hoodlums acted on the instructions of a particular king, who he alleged, led the hoodlums to his house where they attacked him and members of his family.

Disclosing that he has taken the matter to court since 2015, Wahab pleaded with all stakeholders in the judicial system to come to his aid so that the hoodlums would not punish him unjustly and go away with it.

While narrating his ordeal to newsmen in Ibadan, he said, “In 2015, around 12noon, I saw the king and some men who came to my house.

The king said, I didn’t allow him to rule very well. I asked him what I did? He said I didn’t allow him to have firm control on the town. I didn’t know what he meant, because I wasn’t contesting the throne with him.

“He just ordered the men who came with him to attack me with machete, charms and other dangerous weapons. The wounds are still on my head as I speak.

When I noticed the king came with the intention of killing me, I held him begging him to spare my life. “They used pestle to hit my eye, that’s how I fell unconscious.

They also attacked my apprentice, Mos – hood with machete. “After that, they stripped me and my wife naked and moved us round the town. The king told some of his subjects that he had seen the end of his enemies.

Bleeding profusely, he ordered that they should go and throw us into Ofiki River, but thank God the police came on time to rescue us and take us to their station, and from there to the hospital.

“I’m calling on President Tinubu, the AGF, Oyo State Judiciary and the police to help me avenge the death of my six month old baby who died after one of the thugs snatched him from his mother’s back and angrily smashed him on the ground.

The baby died as a result of the attack. I have the death certificate as my proof.” When asked how he knew about the death of the baby after being unconscious, he said, “It was on the second day when I woke up in the hospital that I heard my wife weeping.

They told me the baby who was smashed to the ground didn’t survive it. “They destroyed all my industries including my hotel and block industry, they set my house on fire.

We have been crying for justice since 2015 when the incident occurred. Please, all Nigerians should come to my rescue so that this king will not go away with the atrocities he committed against me and my family.

