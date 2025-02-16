10 Years After Nigeria’s DSO Flop: Time for decisive action

Share

The Digital Switch Over (DSO) was supposed to be Nigeria’s golden ticket to the digital broadcasting era – a transition promising clearer signals, expanded reach, and vast economic opportunities. It was an ambitious plan designed to place Nigeria on the same footing as countries like Kenya, South Africa, and Tanzania, which had already reaped the benefits of their own successful migrations.

But, 10 years after the original ITU deadline of 2015, Nigeria’s DSO project remains unfinished. Legal controversies, investor panic, and bureaucratic inertia have all played a role. Yet, at the center of this collapse is the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) investigation, which not only stalled the project but also created the conditions for its complete derailment.

Did the EFCC Investigation Kill DSO?

The EFCC’s investigation into the DSO began with explosive allegations. In 2015, the agency accused Emeka Mba, then Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), of diverting N40 billion meant for the Treasury Single Account (TSA) into his personal bank account the Zenith Bank. The media frenzy was immediate and intense, turning the Director-General into a symbol of alleged corruption in the eyes of the public.

But the investigation soon took an unexpected turn as EFCC discovered that the funds had neither been diverted at all, nor was it deposited in any personal account but in the NBC official account with the Bank. They still ostensibly seized the money in a bid to show that it was recovered as proceeds of corruption. Facts that the President had approved the funds to be utilized for the DSO project, and Zenith Bank serving as NBC’s project financial partner, was authorized to warehouse the funds to pay the 50 set-top box manufacturers licensed by the NBC for the Project, still did not cause the EFCC to back off. Until the President ordered the EFCC to release the funds back to NBC.

Rather than admit a misstep and end the investigation, the EFCC pivoted and shifted its focus to the legal fees paid to Technology Advisors, a law firm approved by the NBC and its Board to facilitate a special auction that raised the DSO funding with full presidential approval. While the authorization for the license sale by special auction came from President Goodluck Jonathan, it was clear that the strategic importance of the DSO project was administration-neutral, underscoring the national priority of the scheme.

Thus, when the EFCC’s investigation began, casting baseless doubts on the project’s integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari, from a different political party, personally intervened. Upon reviewing the facts, President Buhari directed the EFCC to release the seized funds back to NBC, confirming that the funds were always intended for the DSO implementation. This clear, high-level consistency across two administrations should have put the matter to rest

This shift in focus triggered multiple amendments to the charges and froze progress on the DSO, as critical funds remained locked in legal limbo. Investors panicked, contractors pulled out, and the project collapsed under the weight of the ongoing investigation. What had been a promising national transition turned into a decade-long courtroom drama that left the entire broadcasting industry in limbo.

Collapse of investor confidence and bureaucratic hijacking

Once the EFCC’s investigation became public, the damage was immediate and profound. Private sector partners who had shown interest in supporting the DSO, hoping to benefit from the freed-up spectrum, backed out, unwilling to take on the risk of a project tainted by a corruption probe. Without investment, NBC’s carefully laid plans unraveled.

In the resulting vacuum, bureaucratic opportunism flourished. Successive Ministers of Information began treating the DSO as a political bargaining chip, sidelining the NBC and turning key decisions into ministerial prerogatives. Procurement processes became murky, and contracts were handed out without transparency. What should have remained a technocratic initiative driven by experts quickly became a political circus.

By 2024, only six states, Plateau, Kwara, Kaduna, Enugu, Osun, and Delta, had seen any form of partial digital broadcasting rollout. The other 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory are still waiting. Meanwhile, countries like Kenya and Tanzania have long since monetized their freed-up spectrum for telecom development, generating billions of dollars in revenue.

Missed economic opportunity

The economic consequences of the failed DSO are staggering. Kenya’s successful transition allowed it to reassign valuable spectrum to mobile operators, accelerating 4G rollout and expanding broadband access across rural areas. The freed-up spectrum generated billions of shillings in new revenue and helped position Kenya as a regional tech hub.

Nigeria’s potential was even greater. The 700MHz spectrum, which remains tied up in outdated analogue transmissions, could have powered 5G networks, boosted broadband access, and spurred growth across sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and education. Instead, valuable bandwidth remains trapped, unused and unmonetized, depriving the country of much-needed resources and connectivity.

Can Nigeria Still Salvage DSO?

Despite the setbacks, there is still a narrow window for redemption. But it will require bold, decisive action.

First, the NBC-DSO prosecution must be resolved. A case lingering in court for a decade serves no one. It must either be concluded or dismissed to restore confidence in the project.

Second, decision-making authority must return to the NBC, allowing professionals and technical experts, not politically motivated appointees, to take the lead. Third, the government must create a transparent investment framework, assuring private sector partners that the DSO is no longer a legal or political minefield.

Most importantly, Nigeria must learn from the successes of other African countries. Kenya’s phased rollout strategy, Tanzania’s adherence to deadlines, and Uganda’s efficient spectrum monetization all offer valuable lessons.

Final thoughts

The DSO was never just a technological upgrade; it was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine Nigeria’s broadcasting landscape and integrate the country into the global digital economy. Instead, it became a victim of regulatory overreach and political interference, with devastating consequences.

The EFCC’s intervention, while perhaps well-intentioned, did more harm than good, freezing a promising national project and turning it into a prolonged courtroom drama.

As 2025 looms, the time for decisive action is now. If Nigeria hopes to reclaim its place in the digital broadcasting era, it must move past the missteps of the last decade and get the DSO back on track. Otherwise, the promise of digital broadcasting will remain just that, a promise, never fulfilled.

Dr. Inuwa Mohammad Abdullahi, a broadcast development economist and head of the Digital Policy Advocacy Group, contributed this piece from Abuja.

