10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Strangled To Death In Sokoto

The body of a 10-year-old girl was found at a refuse dumping site in Badon-Mangoro, Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State, on Sunday.

Community sources, who spoke on the development, suspect the victim was allegedly raped and killed by unidentified assailants.

According to residents, the body was discovered on Sunday morning, February 8, 2026.

Prior to the incident, the girl’s parents had been searching for her after she left for Islamic school.

The body was reportedly found dumped at a waste site near an uncompleted building.

Neighbours suspect the perpetrators raped the girl before killing her.

The police have taken the body for an autopsy and are investigating the incident.

“The authorities are taking steps to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.”