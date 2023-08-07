10-Woman England Beat Nigeria On Penalties To Book Q’Final Spot

The big news ahead of the kick-off was the return of Keira Walsh to the England XI after injury.

Walsh was rushed back into the side despite fears for her tournament earlier in the week.

The Lionesses started well but Nigeria looked, as they had done for most of the World Cup, resolute in defence.

Millie Bright had a good effort saved after an in-swinging corner, but apart from that, England struggled in the final third.

The African side meanwhile, went closest to scoring in the first half as Rasheedat Ajibade hit the crossbar with a vicious effort.

But after a VAR check, the official overturned her original decision in the second half, and the game to-ed and fro-ed before the big incident that blew the contest open.

Lauren James, at the start of the tournament so far, was given a straight red card as she stamped down on an opponent.

It was a moment of madness from the Chelsea attacker and was eerily reminiscent of incidents from Wayne Rooney and David Beckham in the past.

England held out in extra time despite being a woman down, as the match trudged to penalties.

Georgia Stanway, usually so reliable from the spot, blazed England’s first penalty well wide of the post but then Desire Oparanozie did the same for Nigeria.

Beth England was on target however as Michelle Alozie fired over the bar in response whilst Rachel Daly fired her’s right into the top corner.