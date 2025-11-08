10 Unique Cars That Belong To Nba All-stars

The NBA Finals are in full swing! With that comes a lot of big games, big shots, and big personalities. One thing that usually goes hand in hand with a big personality is a fancy car, and NBA players do not hold back when it comes to flashy rides. Let’s take a look 10 of the fanciest rides that can be found in NBA arena parking lot!

Dwight Howard – Knight XV

At 7 feet tall and 265 pounds, Dwight Howard is an imposing force. The Washington Wizards center knows how to intimidate under the rim, and it seems he knows how to intimidate on the road as well. This limited edition mini-monster is one of only 17 of its kind, and that’s no surprise since it takes 4,000 hours to make. It has a luxurious interior, a 6.8L V10 engine, and a $600,000 price tag. Oh, and it’s 13,000 lb. steel-plated frame is completely bulletproof.

Lebron James – Lamborghini Aventador

LeBron James is certainly one of a kind on the court. The current Laker and future first-ballot Hall of Famer certainly stays true to that reputation off the court as well. Proof of that is his Lamborghini Aventador. With a price tag of $670,000, this car performs on an elite level just like its owner. It’s 6.5L V12 engine has 690 horsepower and is capable of reaching 217 mph. Its custom floral paint job is inspired by the “King’s Selection” Nike LeBron XI sneakers.

Derrick Rose – Bugatti Veyron

Derrick Rose came into the league in 2008 and hit the ground running, becoming an instant superstar. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard may be slowing down on the court, but he made sure that wouldn’t happen on the street by buying a $1.7 million Bugatti Veyron. This puppy can reach 267.86 mph thanks to a 2.1 gallon quad supercharged W16 cylinder engine that packs 1,200 horsepower and can hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

Zach Randolph – 1976 Chevy Impala

Z-Bo’s ride may not burn rubber like a Bugatti or a Lamborghini, but it can definitely turn heads just the same. The Sacramento Kings’ power forward/center has a wide collection of Chevy’s, but his favorite is this cherry red and chrome classic with 26 inch rims and a custom sound system.

Kevin Durant – Chevrolet Camaro SS

With a net worth of over $150 million, you can be sure that Kevin Durant can afford any car that he wants many times over. For this one, the Golden State Warrior opted to take a classic Camaro and pour a bucket of red paint on it. Added to the matte red paintjob is some thin pinstriping on the hood and a custom grille with the same KD initial styling that can be found on his line of sneakers.

Blake Griffin – GMC Denali

It seems Blake Griffin likes a little discretion sometimes. Granted, he does show up on SportsCenter all the time because he can put on a show. And he does own a fleet of Rolls Royce’s as well. But his favorite car is a matte black, fully tinted GMC Denali that can keep him off of the radar. Not an easy thing to do given that he is one of the most recognizable superstars in the world.

Steph Curry – Mercedes Benz G55

The Golden State Warrior’s point guard may be one of the best three-point shooters in the game, but buying this car was a slam dunk. The 3x champ, 2x MVP, 6x all-star, and 3x father might have needed something to get his kids around, so he chose to do it in style with this G55. With custom chrome and black 24” rims, chrome caging, custom lights and blinkers, and a 5.4L 560 horsepower engine, this is car is a nice cross between comfy, classy, and powerful.

Russell Westbrook – Lamborghini Aventador

This car seems to be a favorite among athletes. This particular model of Aventador “only” costs $370,000 but has the same performance output as Lebron James’ model. Russell Westbrook is known for his dominating presence as a point guard for Oklahoma City on the court, but he also holds a title as one of the more stylish players in the league, with his own line of clothing and shoes. He certainly lives up to that reputation with this gem.

James Harden – Rolls Royce Wraith

“The Beard” is no stranger to making a statement, and he sure does a good job of it with this Rolls Royce. The Houston Rockets’ 7x All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP might have the showstopper here with his $320,000 Wraith. The epitome of driving in luxury, this red and silver custom beauty drops jaws everywhere it goes, and with a 6.6L V12 624 horse- power engine, it gets to where it’s going quick.

Rudy Gay – Dodge Challenger

They definitely like their matte black paint jobs in the NBA. The 6’8” San Antonio Spurs point guard may have been ousted from the playoffs early this season, but at least he gets to ride this bad boy into the offseason. The Challenger SRT8 has a 6.4L V8 HEMI engine with 475 horsepower and a top speed of 182 mph.

Culled from Good2go.com