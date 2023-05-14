10 Things You May Not Know About Late Murphy Afolabi

As the Nigerian Movie Industry grief the passing of veteran Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, the news of the death of another popular Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi broke the internet on Sunday, May 14.
The death of Murphy was on Sunday afternoon confirmed by veterans in the Nollywood industry and his colleagues, who took to their various social media platforms to show their grievances.
New Telegraph recalls that the famous actor celebrated his 49th birthday some days ago, May 5.
Things You May Not Know About Late Murphy Afolabi
Below are the things you should know about the movie actor who died on Sunday, May 14 after slumping in the bathroom.
- Murphy Afolabi was born on May 5, 1974.
-
He died on Sunday morning, May 14, 2023, a week after marking his 49th birthday anniversary.
-
Afolabi died naturally as he was said to have given up on breath after a bathroom fall.
-
The Nollywood actor hailed from Oroki Asala in Osogbo, Osun State capital.
-
Afolabi graduated from the Osun State Polytechnic in Iree in 2001, where he obtained a Diploma in Theatre Arts and Film Production.
-
He was survived by three children, two boys and a girl named Afolabi Olamilekan, Afolabi Fathia Moyosore, and Okikiola Afolabi, respectively.
-
Murphy Afolabi began acting at a young age.
-
His first stint in professional acting began under the guidance of veteran actor, Fasasi Olabankewin (Dagunro) in 1998.
-
Murphy had appeared in a series of Yoruba films, including those he shot himself. Among them is ‘Omo Rapala, Omowumi, Blackout, One Blood, Mafi Wonmi, Idera, Osun the Goddess and lots more.
-
Until his death, he was a well-loved producer and had multiple movies to his credit.