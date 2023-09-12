10 Things You Do Not Know About Mohbad

The entertainment industry has been thrown into a state of mourning following the passing of fast-rising Nigerian singer, rapper, and composer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known by his stage name Mohbad.

New Telegraph earlier reported that the rapper died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27

Although the circumstances surrounding his death is still yet unknown as of the time of filing this report, celebrities, especially those in the music industry have taken to their respective social media handles to grief his death.

The singer died at age 27, and the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown.

Below are ten things you might not know about the KPK (Ko Por Ke) crooner.

1. Mohbad was born on 8 June 1996.

2. He released his debut album, Light EP, in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a follow-up to his viral song “Ponmo,” which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh.

3. He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Records and left the label in 2022.

4. The singer had collaborated with notable Nigerian artists such as Davido and Lil Kesh.

5. He owns a record label called ‘Imolenization’.

6. He gained immense popularity in 2020 after releasing his hit song Ko Por Ke (KPK) featuring Rexxie, which was nominated three times for The Headies Awards 2022.

7. MohBad was nominated five times for The Beatz Awards 2021.

8. He was listed in Audiomack’s top 21 Afrobeat artists of 2021.

9. In February 2022, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Mohbad, Zinoleesky and four other people following their possession of illegal substances like MDMA and cannabis at their home in Lekki, Lagos.

10. On 5 October 2022, Mohbad accused singer Naira Marley of domestic violence and stated that his former boss ordered people to beat him up.