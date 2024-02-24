10 Suspected Illegal Miners Nabbed In Abia – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has detained ten people for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities at various mining sites in Umuahia, Abia State’s capital.

While parading the suspects on Friday, the State Commandant, Usman Ishaq Alfadarai disclosed that the arrest was made in strict accordance with the directions of NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi to put an end to unlawful mining activities at all mining sites across the country.

According to him, the illegal miners’ operations are a severe economic threat to the country and must not be tolerated.

“Beyond the negative consequences of their activities on the nation’s economy, the adverse effects on the environment and residents raise even greater concerns and we are poised to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to checkmate these unwholesome practices,” he said.

The Abia NSCDC boss stated that the Command recently analyzed mining locations in Abia with the goal of finding permitted mining sites, obtaining information from licensed miners, and ensuring compliance with global best practices in the industry.

READ ALSO:

“This arrest today is a strong statement to those illegal miners that it’s no longer business as usual,” he added.

He asked mining stakeholders to ensure that they operate under proper permits and on approved mining sites, saying that the warning had become necessary to avert income losses and environmental concerns linked with unlawful mining.

The NSCDC State Commandant assured that the suspects arrested at the mining site at Azumiri Umuezeama in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State would be charged in a court of competent jurisdiction once the investigations were completed, emphasizing the federal agency’s commitment to a crime-free society.

One truck with the registration number AAH 631XA, shovels, product samples, and head pans were discovered on the suspects’ property