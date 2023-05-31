10 Remarkable Facts You Didn’t Know About tWIF Clothing

The fashion industry in Nigeria plays an important cultural role and contributes significantly to the country’s economy.

Casual attire is commonly worn but formal and traditional styles are also worn depending on the occasion.

Clothing incorporates a variety of colours, fabrics, and embellishments (often beads).

Many of the component cultures of Nigeria wear styles that are unique to their tribal society and customs.

Nigeria is known not only for its fashionable textiles and garments but also for its fashion designers who have increasingly gained international recognition.

However, this article will be exclusively about “tWIF Clothing,” one of the most widely recognized and prestigious apparel brands in Africa.

So here; Telegraph has compiled 10 fascinating tWIF Clothing facts you probably didn’t know;

1. tWIF is an acronym for THE WAY IT FITS

2. tWIF Clothing was established in September 2012.

3. Omotoso Oluwabukunmi is the founder and creative director of the tWIF Clothing brand

4. tWIF Clothing has styled popular celebrities in Africa

5. They manufacture clothing items such as shirts, suits, native attires and pants, as well as branded clothing for companies and other businesses.

6. Reality TV star Mike Edwards won the 2020 AMVCA best-dressed award wearing tWIF Clothing

7. They are Located at Lekki Phase 1 and Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria

8. tWIF clothing styles Davido’s cowrie jacket in the ‘1 Milli’ video that won best video of the year at the 2020 Headies awards.

9. 2baba, Zlatan, Davido, Falz, Mike Edwards, Kennyblaq, Lasisi Elenu, Peruzzi, Diamond Platnumz, and Bella Shmurda have all worn tWIF Clothing brand.

10. tWIF Clothing ranks among tops Africa’s clothing brands for entertainers