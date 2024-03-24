10 Reasons Why You Must Fast During Ramadan Season

Ramadan is a period of introspection, communal prayer (ṣalāt) in the mosque, and reading of the Qurʾān which holds deep historical and religious significance in Islam, dating back to the early days of the Islamic faith. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar considered the holiest month for Muslims worldwide. The historical origin of Ramadan lies in the revelation of the Quran, the holy book of Islam to Prophet Muhammad SAW.

According to Islamic tradition, the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during the month of Ramadan, specifically on Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Decree), which is one of the last ten nights of Ramadan.

Fasting during Ramadan was established in the second year of the Islamic lunar calendar (approximately 610 CE) and the revelation of fasting as a religious obligation occurred gradually, with the initial commandment revealed in the second year of Muhammad’s prophethood.

Fasting during Ramadan (known as Sawm) is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is obligatory for adult Muslims, except for certain exemptions (such as illness, travel, or pregnancy). Fasting serves as a spiritual discipline, fostering self-control, empathy, and devotion to Allah.

Over the centuries, various cultural and social practices have evolved around Ramadan, including communal prayers, nightly Taraweeh prayers, charitable giving (Zakat al-Fitr), and special foods and meals associated with breaking the fast (Iftar).

Ramadan is also associated with Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Power, which is believed to be the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Muhammad. Muslims believe that this night holds special significance and blessings, and prayers and acts of worship performed on this night are considered especially meritorious.

Today, Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and spiritual growth. Its observance varies among different cultures and regions, but its core principles remain consistent across the Muslim community.

Above all, Ramadan represents a sacred and transformative period in Islamic history and tradition, embodying principles of piety, self-discipline, and devotion to Allah. It continues to be a central aspect of Muslim identity and religious practice to this day.

10 Significant Reasons Why Muslims Must Fast During Ramadan

Muslims fast during Ramadan as an obligatory act of worship and spiritual discipline, mandated by the Quran and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

However, there are several reasons why fasting during Ramadan is considered important for Muslims. Below is all you need to know about the Ramadan fast and why you need to observe the holy month prayers as a Muslim.

1. Obedience To Allah

Fasting during Ramadan is considered a commandment from Allah, as stated in the Quran: “O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous” (Quran 2:183). Muslims fast as an act of obedience and submission to the will of Allah.

2. Spiritual Purification

Fasting during Ramadan is believed to purify the soul and increase one’s consciousness of Allah. By abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset, Muslims focus their attention on spiritual matters, seeking forgiveness for past sins and striving for spiritual growth.

3. Self-Discipline And Self-Control

Fasting requires discipline and self-control, as Muslims voluntarily abstain from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs during daylight hours.

Through fasting, Muslims develop self-discipline and learn to control their desires and impulses, which can help cultivate virtuous character traits such as patience, humility, and empathy.

4. Identification With The Poor

Fasting fosters empathy and compassion for those who are less fortunate. By experiencing hunger and deprivation firsthand, Muslims gain a deeper understanding of the struggles faced by the poor and develop a sense of solidarity with them. This encourages charitable giving (Zakat) and acts of kindness towards those in need.

5. Community And Unity

Fasting during Ramadan is a communal practice that unites Muslims around the world in a shared spiritual experience. Muslims gather for pre-dawn meals (Suhoor) and break their fast together at sunset (Iftar), strengthening bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood within the Muslim community.

6. Increased Devotion And Worship

Ramadan is considered a time of heightened devotion and worship. Muslims engage in increased prayer, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity during this month, seeking to draw closer to Allah and earn His blessings and forgiveness.

7. Reward And Blessings

Fasting during Ramadan is believed to carry great rewards and blessings from Allah. Muslims believe that their good deeds are multiplied during this month and that fasting during Ramadan expiates sins and elevates one’s spiritual status in the sight of Allah.

Overall, fasting during Ramadan is a central and integral part of the Islamic faith, serving as a means of spiritual purification, self-discipline, and devotion to Allah. It is considered a sacred duty and a source of great spiritual reward for Muslims worldwide.

What Kind Of Prayer To Offer During Ramadan?

Fasting is a private act of worship bringing about nearness to God, as well as a form of spiritual discipline and a means to empathize with those less fortunate.

During Ramadan, Muslims engage in various forms of prayer and worship, seeking spiritual growth and closeness to Allah. Some common types of prayers during Ramadan include:

1. Salah (Formal Prayer): This is the obligatory five daily prayers performed by Muslims throughout the year. During Ramadan, Muslims often try to enhance the quality of their Salah by focusing more on concentration, reflection, and humility.

2. Taraweeh: These are special prayers offered in the congregation at night during Ramadan. They are performed after the Isha (night) prayer and consist of recitation of long portions of the Quran.

Taraweeh prayers are highly encouraged during Ramadan, and they provide an opportunity for spiritual reflection and rejuvenation.

3. Du’a (Supplication): Muslims often engage in extra du’a during Ramadan, especially during the last ten nights when Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Decree) is believed to occur.

They may make personal supplications for forgiveness, guidance, and blessings for themselves, their families, and the entire Muslim community.

4. Reading the Quran: Ramadan is a time when Muslims aim to complete the recitation of the entire Quran. Besides reciting the Quran during Salah and Taraweeh prayers, many Muslims also dedicate additional time for Quranic recitation and reflection.

5. Tahajjud: This is a voluntary night prayer offered after sleeping for some part of the night. It’s highly recommended during Ramadan, especially in the last ten nights, as it is believed to be a time when Allah’s mercy and blessings are abundant.

6. Sadaqah (Charity) and Acts of Kindness: Alongside prayers, Muslims are encouraged to engage in acts of charity and kindness throughout Ramadan. This can include providing food for the needy, helping those less fortunate, and supporting various charitable causes.

7. Iftar and Suhoor Du’as: Muslims traditionally begin and end their fasts with specific supplications (du’as). These prayers express gratitude for the food and drink provided and seek Allah’s blessings for the fast and the upcoming day.

8. Reflective and Personal Prayers: Beyond the formal prayers and rituals, Muslims also engage in personal reflection, introspection, and silent prayers throughout Ramadan. They may use this time to seek forgiveness for past wrongdoings, set spiritual goals, and deepen their connection with Allah.

It’s important to note that while these are common types of prayers during Ramadan, the specific practices may vary based on cultural and individual traditions within the diverse Muslim community.

What To Do For Your Prayer To Be Answered During Ramadan?

Muslims believe that sincere prayers during Ramadan hold special significance, as it is a blessed month filled with opportunities for forgiveness, mercy, and divine blessings. To increase the likelihood of having prayers answered during Ramadan, Muslims can focus on several practices:

1. Sincerity (Ikhlas): Ensure that prayers are offered sincerely for the sake of Allah alone, without any show or desire for recognition from others.

2. Repentance (Tawbah): Seek forgiveness for past sins and sincerely repent for any wrongdoings. Repentance is an essential step in having prayers answered, as it demonstrates humility and a desire for spiritual purification.

3. Consistency: Maintain regularity in performing prayers and engaging in acts of worship throughout Ramadan. Consistency demonstrates dedication and sincerity in seeking Allah’s favour.

4. Increase In Worship: Increase the quantity and quality of prayers, supplications, and acts of worship during Ramadan. This includes offering additional prayers such as Tahajjud and Taraweeh, reciting more Quran, and engaging in extra acts of charity and kindness.

5. Seek Laylat al-Qadr: Strive to seek out Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Decree), which occurs during the last ten nights of Ramadan. This night holds immense spiritual significance, and prayers offered during this time are believed to be especially potent.

6. Charity and Good Deeds: Engage in acts of charity and kindness, as they are highly encouraged during Ramadan. Helping those in need and being generous with one’s wealth and resources are ways to earn Allah’s favour and have prayers answered.

7. Patience and Perseverance: Be patient and persistent in making supplications, even if the answer is not immediate. Trust in Allah’s wisdom and timing, knowing that prayers are always heard and answered in the way that is best for the individual.

8. Gratitude: Express gratitude for the blessings already received and acknowledge Allah’s mercy and generosity. Gratitude is a powerful means of drawing closer to Allah and increasing the likelihood of having prayers answered.

9. Dua Last Third Of The Night: The time just before the Fajr (dawn) prayer, especially during the last third of the night, is considered a highly auspicious time for making dua. Wake up before Fajr and engage in sincere supplication during this blessed time.

By incorporating these practices into their lives during Ramadan, Muslims seek to maximize the spiritual benefits of the month and increase the likelihood of having their prayers answered by Allah.

Duration And Purpose Of Ramadan Fast

Muslims observe a predawn to sunset fast, lasting between 11 and 16 hours for a duration of 29 to 30 days, depending on the season. Ramadan means giving up food and liquids, and if you’re married, it means not having sex in the daylight.

Ramadan is a time for Muslims to discipline themselves spiritually and physically by abstaining from bad deeds like backbiting, gossiping, lying, and fighting. Muslims look forward to Ramadan as a chance for introspection, spiritual development, and moral advancement.

Muslims join together for prayers at the mosque and breakfast together throughout Ramadan, making it a very sociable occasion.

The ultimate purpose of fasting is to increase one’s level of God-consciousness, oPurr taqwa in Arabic, which is a state of continuous knowledge of God. A person ought to acquire self-control, discipline, and a stronger motivation to do right and refrain from wrong as a result of this awareness.

Muslims try to read the complete Qur’an during Ramadan in remembrance of the book’s revelation, which started in the month of Ramadan. There are special nighttime prayers during which the entire Qur’an is recited.

The true essence of human life is to worship and understand God the Almighty and have utmost devotion to him. God says in the Holy Quran: “I have created jinn and human beings so that they should worship me.” (51: 57)