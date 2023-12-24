10+ Reason Why We Celebrate Christmas With Friends, Family And Loved Ones

The essence of Christmas is a global celebration that transcends borders and cultural differences ranging from the universal appeal of Christmas carols, festive decorations, and the exchange of gifts to create a shared experience that brings people from diverse backgrounds together in a spirit of joy and unity.

Christmas is a celebration rooted in both religious and cultural traditions, it embodies the spirit of joy, generosity, and togetherness.

Originating from the Christian faith’s commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas has evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending religious boundaries.

At its core, Christmas encapsulates the values of love and compassion, encouraging individuals to express gratitude and kindness towards one another.

Most importantly, the exchange of gifts during this special season of love symbolizes the spirit of giving, mirroring the biblical story of the Three Wise Men presenting gifts to the newborn Jesus. This tradition fosters a sense of connection and reinforces the importance of selflessness.

The predominant colours of Christmas which are Red, Green, and White symbolize differentiation but for Christmas, Red symbolizes love and togetherness, Green symbolizes unity, progress and friendship, while White symbolizes peace and family.

Meanwhile, the decoration of homes with festive lights, ornaments, and the iconic Christmas tree contributes to the enchanting ambience of the season.

These decorations have their roots in various customs and symbolize hope, renewal, and the triumph of light over darkness while the act of coming together to adorn homes and public spaces signifies the collective effort to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Carols and hymns play a significant role in the musical tapestry of Christmas. From timeless classics to contemporary tunes, these songs evoke a sense of nostalgia and unity. Carol, whether in churches or neighbourhoods, serves as a communal activity that brings people together through shared melodies and festive cheer.

The culinary delights associated with Christmas, from the succulent roasted turkey or chicken to the delectable mince pies or rice, contribute to the festivity.

The act of preparing and sharing meals with loved ones fosters a sense of friendship/mutuality and reinforces the idea of abundance and gratitude.

Moreover, the tradition of Santa Claus, derived from the historical figure of Saint Nicholas, adds a touch of magic to Christmas. The image of Santa delivering gifts on Christmas Eve resonates with the joy of giving and the delight of receiving.

This beloved character embodies the spirit of generosity and the joy of spreading happiness as Christmas serves as a time for reflection, gratitude, and connection.

Whether celebrated in a religious context or as a secular holiday, Christmas continues to be a beacon of light, encouraging individuals to embrace the spirit of generosity and foster meaningful connections with others.

10 Reasons Why We Celebrate Christmas

In essence, the celebration of Christmas is a tapestry woven with threads of faith, love, tradition, and joy. Whether rooted in religious beliefs or cherished cultural customs, Christmas continues to be a time of reflection, generosity, and shared moments of happiness.

As the world comes together to celebrate the birthday of the Lord Jesus on December 25, it serves as a reminder of the enduring values that connect us all.

Christmas celebrations nowadays include gift-giving, religious services, and a variety of decorations. The Christmas decor displays a Christmas tree, vibrant lights, and other decorations. Here is the purpose behind Christmas:

1. Birth Of Jesus Christ

First and foremost, the very essence of Christmas is the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Messiah of the earth and the Saviour of our soul. December 25 represents His existence in our lives.

For Christians, Christmas marks the birth of the Son of God, a momentous event that symbolizes hope, love, and redemption.

The nativity scene, with Mary, Joseph, and the newborn baby Jesus in a manger, remains a powerful reminder of the religious foundation of Christmas.

2. Family Bonding

Christmas is synonymous with family gatherings and togetherness. It provides an opportunity for family members, near and far, to come together, share meals, exchange gifts, and create lasting memories. The emphasis on family reinforces the values of love, support, and unity.

Christmas is also when many people have More time to spend with friends, family and loved ones. In Western countries, many employers give additional time off for Christmas or adjust company work hours to make it easier for people to all have Christmas Day off.

3. Mutual Love

Christ himself represents Love, therefore, Christmas teaches us about mutual love, brotherhood, and benevolence. The way Jesus Christ worked for humanity, and mutual harmony in his short lifetime, he is a source of inspiration for all of us to emulate and keep spreading the good tidings.

Christmas serves as a reminder to embrace the spirit of giving and compassion. The act of gift-giving reflects the generosity and selflessness that characterize the season. People come together to share joy, kindness, and goodwill, fostering a sense of community and unity.

4. Happiness:

One of the essences of Christmas is to share the joy of the birth of Christ, the saviour of all, in the spirit of love and oneness such festivals have great importance in the establishment of happiness, peace, and prosperity in the world.

Christmas is celebrated by decorating a Christmas tree with brightly coloured pacers, toys, golden stars, balloons, bells, fruits, flowers, nuts, sweets etc. So we share happiness during this season by gathering around this tree and praying to Jesus Christ singing songs with happiness, prosperity, and peace.

5. Spread Of Positive Vibes

Is no news that the Christmas season allows people both young and old to spread positive vibes as it encourages people to peacefully coexist with one another. During this amazing season, people come together to bond despite the diversity in our ethnicity, race, caste and religion.

People continue to celebrate Christmas Day well into the night by going to malls and restaurants and dancing to music. It purifies the energies and welcomes the energy of Jesus to the earth. According to popular belief, the Lord came to earth to save lives and shield humanity from pain and sin.

6. Season of Reflection and Renewal

As the year comes to a close, Christmas provides a moment for reflection and renewal. It’s a time to appreciate the lessons learned, express gratitude, and set positive intentions for the upcoming year. The transition from one year to the next aligns with the spirit of renewal and fresh beginnings.

This is because Christmas festivity is meant to instil the spirit of purity in everyone’s heart and to motivate us with fresh vigour to continue despite numerous obstacles, challenges and stumbling blocks that may want to deter us from the part of righteousness.

7. Festive Decorations and Lights

The dazzling display of lights and decorations during Christmas transforms neighbourhoods into enchanting wonderlands. The practice of adorning Christmas trees, homes, and streets with ornaments and lights not only creates a festive atmosphere but also symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness.

8. Giving And Sharing Of Gift

In the midst of the delicious meals, sweet drinks, lovely songs and dances, and beautiful friends and family members we would come across this season, it is important we remember the child who was born on a winter night so cold, whose bed was made only of hay and animal food; the Lord Jesus Christ, who taught us all what real, genuine and unconditional love is.

As we celebrate His birth, let us be human and kind enough to remember and show some love to those motherless babies, helpless orphans, hospital patients, prisoners, beggars and all those who are not fortunate enough to be actively involved in the celebration. Until we see you again next year, do have a Merry Christmas.

9. Follow The Path Of Truth

Jesus devoted his whole life to human salvation. Every year his birthday also inspires us to follow the paths of truth, non-violence, loyalty, kindness, etc. People invite each other to the feast and exchange cakes as gifts. Christmas is a celebration that recognizes the happiness of giving and caring.

During this period people rejoice with friends, family, and neighbours on this special day, decorate their Christmas trees, and sing carols as they share cakes and food in celebrating the birth of Christ.

Celebrate New Beginnings

For many, Christmas has become a time to celebrate new beginnings. The birth of Jesus marked the hope of a new life for all men. And that idea…the hopefulness of NEW is something that carries over into other areas of our lives. It ranges from New Year’s resolutions, restored relationships, new goals, improved friendships and a lot more

Christmas has a magical quality that transcends age. The enchanting allure of Santa Claus, the anticipation of gifts, and the belief in miracles contribute to the magical atmosphere that surrounds Christmas. This magic infuses a sense of wonder and excitement into the hearts of both children and adults alike.

How To Celebrate Christmas

Enjoying a special Christmas dinner

Baking Christmas cookies

Decorating a Christmas tree

Christmas parties

Driving around to look at Christmas lights