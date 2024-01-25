10 People Still Missing From Ibadan Explosion, Bodija Community Claims

Bodija Estate Residents Association (BERA) in Ibadan yesterday said about 10 people were still missing following the Jan. 17 explosion in the area. “I think it is now more towards eight and nine persons now, or even 10, whom those in the neighbourhood have talked about,” the Association’s President, Mr Muyiwa Bamgbose, said after their consultative meeting.

“We took the map of the street to them (government) and tried to account for (people) house by house to get accurate information. “If the person was seen yesterday and was not seen today or you can’t find him again, then you need to get worried. But I believe it’s nearer 10 now,” he added.

BERA, an umbrella body of all communities in Bodija, also called for massive assistance for victims of the explosion to get back their lives. It pointed out the need for continuous care and support for victims whose lives have changed unexpectedly since the incident. The president said there were a lot of people who paid for their medical bills out of pocket and did not go to the designated hospitals.

“I must also confess that some hospitals, like Redeemers Clinic, were treating victims free of charge without keeping records. “The hospitals contributed by treating people without asking for money, and some people who could afford it took themselves to their private hospitals,” Bamgbose said.