10 Months On: S’West, N’West, N’East dominate Tinubu’s appointments

With just a few days to clock 10 months in office, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has come under severe criticism for lopsided appointments of heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The North, East and South are unhappy that the man they all worked for has favoured the people of the Southwest to the detriment of other parts of the country. Some others have alleged that the President had appointed his close and trusted political allies, who had earned his trust by having related to them in the past, into critical positions. A close analysis of some appointments made by the President would suggest that those appointed to key positions were core professionals, whose conduct and competence were unquestionable. It could also be observed that the President has tried to ensure some semblance of balance in his appointments so far.

For instance, the President appointed Dr. Yemi Cardoso from the South West as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) but appointed four of his deputies from other zones of the country. Those appointed across other zones to the management of the apex bank were: Mrs Emem Usoro (S’ South); Mohammed Dattijo (N’West); Philip Eleazor (S’East) and Bala Bello (N’ West).

Appointed on the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) were Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman (S’ West): Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer (N’ West); Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer (N’ West); Mr Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director (S’ South); Mr Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director (N’ East); Mr Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director (N’West) Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director (N’ West); Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director (S’ East) and Ms. Eunice Thomas — NonExecutive Director (S’ South). Appointed to head agencies in Marine and Blue Economy were Dayo Mobereola (S’ West) as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Pius Ukeyima, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) (N’ Central); Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)’s CEO, Munurideen Bola Oyebamiji (S’ West) and Ms Vivian Richard Edet, the Executive Director (Finance and Admin.), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Those appointed to manage agencies in the Trade and Investment sectors were: Isaq Magaji (N’East), Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin (S’ West) Director-General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF); Kamal Bakrin (Unknown) National Sugar Development Council (NSDC); Olufemi Oginyemi (S’ West), Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) and Nonye Ayeni (Unknown) for Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC). Others in the Trade and investments agencies were Aisha Rimi (N’ West), Nigerian Investment Promotion Council; Bamanga Usman Jada (N’ East), Oil, Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA); Charles Odii (S’ South), Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN); Ifeanyi Chukwinonso Okeke (S’ East); Rabiu Olowo (S’ West), Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCB); Anthony Atuche (S’South); Nigerian Commodities Exchange; Veronica Safiya Ndabusa (N’Central); Lucia Shittu (S’ West), Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) and Oluwawemimo Joseph Osanipin, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC). Appointees in several sectors randomly selected were Ja’afar Isa, Chairman of Almajiri Education Commission (N’ West); Mrs. Zubaida Umar (N’ West), DirectorGeneral of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); Dr. Dennis Otuaro, Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme; Dakorima Albo-Gearge (S’ South), DG, Border Communities Development Agency. Critics allege that the numerous appointments made by the President were tilted majorly in favour of the South-west and the NorthWest. The North-East was also relatively favoured.

But those zones that have yet to be prominently represented in Tinubu’s administration, going by these analysis, remained the North-Central, South-East and South-South regions of the country. A presidency official, who spoke anonymously said: “It appears the President is using the appointments to settle his supporters even though all those appointed were prominently qualified. Most of the appointees, especially from the South West, you may notice, had had someworking relationship or the other with the President in the past. He must have built trust in them.” Asked to comment on the perceived imbalance in the appointments, he said: “The President is a listening leader. He is not oblivious to the complaints. I can assure you that he will eventually ensure that balance in subsequent appointments.”

Also weighing in, another source said: “Part of the thing that is also breeding discontent within the rank and file of the APC, particularly those in the north is the anger of what they describe as lop-sided appointment in favour of Lagos, not just Yoruba land, by Mr. President, while those in the North and those in the East are saying that they are being marginalised, those in the Southwest are also saying that it is more of Lagos.

“A number of them are also saying that despite that, the president is yet to get a man Friday, who will look after policies for him and then be the go-to person who would watch his back. One of the examples they gave is one of the controversies over the budget, which has actually thrown up the fact that the presidency needs somebody to look after his policies. “Another example they gave was what happened to the Students Loan Bill, signed into law. Without being implemented, you are already asking for repeal. That means you did not do your due diligence.” Critics are on the lookout for subsequent appointments to be made by the President as they call for equity and balance, adding that qualified professionals abound in all regions of the country.