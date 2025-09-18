10 Months After Wizkid’s Morayo Makes Comeback On Apple Music Top 5

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has once again reminded fans of his staying power in the industry as his song ‘Morayo’ makes a dramatic comeback to the top five on Apple Music Nigeria.

The track, which originally dropped nearly 10 months ago, is back on the charts, reaffirming Wizkid’s consistency and global influence in Afrobeats.

New Telegraph reports that despite the release of newer songs dominating the scene, Morayo has managed to resonate strongly with listeners, sparking conversations online and across fan communities.

READ ALSO:

Music lovers have taken to social media pages to celebrate the song’s return, with many attributing its resurgence to the timeless appeal of Wizkid’s sound and the loyal energy of his fan base, known as Wizkid FC.

The feat underscores Wizkid’s ability to create music that withstands trends, maintaining relevance long after release.

Industry watchers suggest that the renewed interest in Morayo could be linked to recent viral moments and renewed streaming pushes from fans.

With this achievement, Wizkid continues to prove why he remains one of the most influential figures in Nigerian and global music.