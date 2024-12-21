""" """

December 21, 2024
10 Killed, Many Injured In Abuja Palliative Stampede

No fewer than 10 individuals have reportedly died in a stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, on Saturday morning, while several others were injured.

According to the report, the incident occurred between 7 am and 8 am on Saturday when the crowd surged forward to receive the palliative distributed by the church.

The event, organised to provide relief to struggling residents, reportedly drew residents mostly from Mpape, Gishiri Village, and other nearby settlements.

