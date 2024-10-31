New Telegraph

October 31, 2024
10 Killed In Ibadan Building Collapse

At least ten people have been reportedly dead following a building collapse in Jegede Olorunsogo, within the Ona Ara Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services, Rev. Akinyemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident in the early hours of Thursday, October 31.

Akinyinka said they received distress calls from the people in the neighbourhood at 2 a.m, noting that seven people were rescued alive.

According to him, “May I inform you that Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distressed call at around 2 am this morning at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan, of which 10 persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while 7 persons were rescued alive.”

Rescue operation is still going on. I thank you.”

