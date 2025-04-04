10 Killed In Fresh Attack On Plateau Communities

Share

Ten persons have been killed in a renewed attack on five communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack is coming barely six days after a similar attack on Ruwi Community, where not more than 10 persons were shot dead and three others injured during a Christian wake ceremony.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Chairman of the Bokkos Cultural Development Council BCDC), Farmasum Fuddang, gave a detailed account of how the assailants carried out the attacks.

“There were attacks yesterday affecting five villages. It started in Mongor, but security forces repelled the attackers. They then moved to Daffo, where security also intervened.

After Daffo, they targeted Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai villages,” Fuddang said. In a statement in Jos, the BCDC chairman lamented the rising death toll, revealing that over 20 community members have been killed in one week.

He said on April 2 alone, the herders killed over 10 people, adding that the Nigerian military and police deserves commendation for their swift responses, which helped minimise casualties, he stated.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to victims of the recent invasions in Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai.

We call on emergency agencies such as NEMA, SEMA, and the Nigerian Red Cross to swiftly provide relief to the displaced and injured,” the group said.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Government has condemned the attacks in Mangor Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna (Tagai), Hurti, and Tadai communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of the state on the night of April 2nd, 2025.

Commissioner of Information, Hon Joyce Ramnap, who spoke to our correspondent also pleaded for calm among citizens of the state. “I extend the state government’s deepest sympathies to the victims of the recent invasions in Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai.

