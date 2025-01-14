10 Killed As Landslides Hit Brazilian State

Share

No fewer than 10 individuals have been confirmed dead in deadly landslides triggered by torrential rains that swept through two cities in the southeastern Brazilian State of Minas Gerais.

The mayor’s office while confirming the reports said 204mm (8 inches) of rain fell in Ipatinga on Sunday morning, catching many residents off guard, saying it is the Bethania neighbourhood in the city of Ipatinga was the hardest hit, with mudslides destroying homes and displacing at least 150 residents.

Ipatinga Mayor Gustavo Nunes declared a state of emergency and acknowledged the lack of preparedness caused by the sudden intensity of the rainfall.

“There was no time for people to prepare,” Nunes said.

At least nine fatalities were reported in Ipatinga, including five members of a single family whose home was buried under mud. Local media reported that two young relatives managed to escape.

In Santana do Paraíso, located half an hour north of Ipatinga, another fatality was confirmed.

Homes precariously built on steep hillsides were swept away, a common risk in Brazil during the rainy season. Aerial images show entire neighbourhoods inundated with red mud.

The city’s health centre also sustained damage, rendering it unusable.

Health Minister Walisson Medeiros confirmed that patients awaiting transfer had been evacuated to facilities in neighbouring cities, which offered assistance.

“At this time, the health centre is in no state to attend to people,” Medeiros said.

Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema announced plans to visit the affected areas later on Monday to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts.

Landslides during Brazil’s rainy season often result in tragedies, particularly in neighbourhoods built on unstable terrain.

Residents of affected areas and local authorities continue to grapple with the ongoing risks of extreme weather.

Emergency teams are working to clear debris and locate survivors, while displaced families are being provided with temporary shelter.

The government has urged residents in high-risk areas to remain vigilant as rains are forecast to continue in the region.

