10 Killed, 7 Injured As Building Collapses In Ibadan

Share

No fewer than 10 people have reportedly lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries when a building collapsed in the early hours of yesterday in Oyo State.

It was leanrt that the disaster occurred around 2 am in the Jegeda Oluloyo area of Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state. A statement yesterday by the Oyo State Fire Service Agency stated that bodies of 10 persons were recovered from the rubble.

The statement noted that seven persons were rescued alive, adding that rescue efforts were ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

“The Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distressed call at around 2 am this morning at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan, of which 10 persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while seven persons were rescued alive. Rescue operation is still going on,” the statement said.

Share

Please follow and like us: