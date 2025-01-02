10 Killed, 30 Injured As Vehicle Rams Into Crowd In New Orleans

Share

No fewer than 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle hit a crowd in a popular tourist district in the United States (US) city of New Orleans on Wednesday.

New Telegraph gathered that the truck rammed into the crowd at high speed before its driver jumped out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.

Emergency authorities are yet to state the time of the incident, but according to sources, the region has been packed with revellers celebrating New Year in the district known as the French Quarter.

“The 8th District is currently working on a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients … and 10 fatalities,” New Orleans Emergency Preparedness Program,(NOLA) said in a statement.

