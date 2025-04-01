10 Inmates Regain Freedom In Jigawa

Share

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has pardoned 10 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in the state. The NCoS spokesman in the state, CSC Sani Jahun, made this known in a statement in Dutse, yesterday.

Jahun said the inmates were pardoned by the governor after they were recommended by the Advisory Council for Prerogative of Mercy.

“The advisory council for prerogative of mercy in Jigawa State, on its first sitting in 2025, recommended the release of 10 inmates across the state.

“And in the spirit of Ramadan fasting and Sallah celebration, Namadi approved release of the recommended inmates.”

He explained that while handing over the executive order to the NCoS command, the state’s AttorneyGeneral and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Abdulqadir Fanini, urged the beneficiaries to be of good conduct as they regained freedom and to refrain from committing crimes in future.

Receiving the order, the Controller of Corrections in the state, CCs, Yusuf Lakpene, on behalf of the Controller-General of NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, appreciated the governor for the gesture.

