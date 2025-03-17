10 Influential Nigerians With Unfettered Access To Tinubu

Share

In every administration, certain individuals play crucial roles in shaping governance, providing strategic advice, and influencing key decisions. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is no exception, with a select group of seasoned politicians, traditional rulers, and policymakers having unrestricted access to him. Their influence spans across different regions, making them key power brokers in national politics.

These individuals are not just close allies of the President but also critical players in policy formulation, governance strategy, and political stability. They are different from the three public servants who have the closest ears of the President.

These public servants in their own capacity have built a strong trust and confidence in President Tinubu and are known for shaping the thinking and decision of the President. They are namely, Principal Secretary to the President -Hakeem Muri-Okunola; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and Convener of Tinubu Support Group, Honourable James Faleke.

They are not just visible in the corridors of power, they call the shots and are instrumental to many decisions of the President Here is a look at the ten notable Nigerians who enjoy direct access to President Tinubu and their significance in the country’s political and leadership landscape:

1. Chief Bisi Akande – The APC Elder Statesman

As the first interim national chairman of the APC and former governor of Osun State, Akande played a significant role in the formation of the ruling party. His long-standing relationship with Tinubu gives him unrestricted access to the President, and he remains a trusted adviser on governance and political affairs.

2. Oba Rilwan Akiolu – The Oba of Lagos

As the paramount ruler of Lagos, Oba Akiolu has been a strong supporter of Tinubu for decades. His influence in Lagos State politics cannot be overstated, as he serves as a key link between traditional institutions and the political leadership of the state and the nation.

3. Abdullahi Ganduje – The APC National Chairman

The former governor of Kano State and current APC National Chairman, Ganduje has a strong political network in the North. His support for Tinubu’s Presidential ambition infuriated a lot of his governor colleagues but he remained strong on his belief in Tinubu.

His loyalty to Tinubu was a payback to Tinubu’s strategic influence and support in getting him re-elected for a second term as Governor of Kano State. His strategic role in party leadership ensures that he remains one of the closest figures to President Tinubu, advising on party policies and national governance

4. Orji Uzor Kalu – The Southeast Political Heavyweight

A two-time former governor of Abia State and influential figure in the Southeast, Orji Uzor Kalu has remained a key ally of President Tinubu. Kalu’s children once lived with Tinubu in 1999. They both worked together to survive the then-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s political persecution. Kalu also played a strategic role in Tinubu’s second term re-election in 2003 as Governor of Lagos state.

He is currently the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC). Many Nigerians thought he would be the Senate President of the 10th Assembly but reports had it he was asked by the President to concede it to the South-South region.

His presence in the APC has helped to bridge political gaps in the South East, and Nigeria at large, and he continues to play a role in shaping discussions around national unity and economic development.

5. Abdulaziz Yari – The Northern Political Strategist

As a former governor of Zamfara State and a strong political figure in the North, Yari wields considerable influence in the region. His close ties with President Tinubu position him as a key voice in northern political affairs, particularly regarding governance, security, and party politics.

6. Ọba Sikiru Kayọde Adetọna – The Awùjalẹ̀ of Ijẹbuland

One of Nigeria’s most respected traditional rulers, the Awùjalẹ̀ of Ijẹbuland holds great influence in the Southwest. His relationship with Tinubu extends beyond politics, as he plays an important advisory role on issues concerning traditional leadership, cultural heritage, and regional development.

7. Olusegun Osoba – The Political Veteran

A former governor of Ogun State and a respected journalist, Osoba is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a longtime ally of Tinubu. With decades of experience in both media and governance, his insights and political wisdom make him one of the most influential voices in the administration’s decision-making process.

8. Ibrahim Masari – The Quiet Political Operator

A close associate of President Tinubu, Masari played a key role in the APC presidential campaign and continues to be an influential behind-the-scenes figure. His political strategy and deep connections within the party make him a key adviser on governance and national politics.

9. Prince Tajudeen Olusi – The Lagos Political Kingmaker

As the chairman of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Olusi plays a crucial role in shaping political affairs in Tinubu’s home base. His influence extends to key decisions affecting Lagos and national politics, making him one of the most trusted figures in the administration.

10. James Ibori – The South-South Power Broker

The former governor of Delta State recently aligned himself with the APC, strengthening the party’s influence in the South-South region. His ability to navigate political complexities and his strong grassroots following make him a strategic player in national politics. His relationship with Tinubu is seen as a move to unify political interests across regional lines

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

